I’m going nowhere – Toure

Share This





















Cote d’Ivoire and Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure says he is going nowhere as his future remains a subject of speculation.

The big Ivorian player was sidelined by manager Pep Guardiola at the beginning of the 2016/17 English Premier League season.

However, he has tasted some game time under the Spanish manager as he now confirms his stay at Etihad Stadium.

Despite seeing his stay coming to the last six months of his contract, he says they have a chance to win the EPL crown.

Toure has been linked with a move to China, but the 33-year-old made it clear that he wants to stay at the Etihad Stadium and try to help guide his side to Premier League glory.

“No, I won’t do that. My focus is on City, the future is there because for now the league is not finished,” he said.

“Me and the guys are always focused. That’s the main point. I’m a footballer, I belong to the field. Chelsea are in a good way but we are going to fight until the end, make it difficult.

“At the moment, we are not in our best form but we have to be able to deliver. City have always been a team who fight to the end to win a trophy and at the moment we are not happy with the position in the league. We have to fight.

“We are starting the second half of the season and I think we will have to be almost perfect.

“We’ll have to win all the games when we play the top four. The lads, the fans, the manager, we are all understanding that and we will try to do our best to get there.”

Meanwhile, in his 10 appearances he has made in all competitions this season for the Sky Blues, Toure has found the back of the net on three occasions.

Like this: Like Loading...