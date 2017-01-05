I’m worried about corruption in the land – Chief Judge

Share This





















In this interview with EMEKA NZE, Chief Judge, Federal Capital Territory, Justice Ishaq Bello, says corruption should be a matter of worry to any head of institution and must be tackled via any machinery, irrespective of procedures.



Would you say the area courts you opened in some parts of FCT have met its objective of easing the administration of justice in the capital territory and how has this impacted on Justice delivery generally?.

The answer I will give to that question is yes ,it has impacted positively on administration of justice . If you know what the traffic situation is in almost all corridors leading into the city itself, you find that most of the litigants and parties to cases arrive the courts after the case might have been disposed of. And the anxiety of trying to meet the time weigh heavily on chests of the parties. But with the commissioning of the Bwari Judicial Division ,with all the full staff support after the commissioning of Gwagwalada division. Cases are filed there .People who are resident in these areas, litigants no longer need to come through heavy traffic to town with all the inconveniences doing so entails. So you have relieved them of that burden of late coming with the attendant disappointment of missing the time of their cases. That also has reduced the cost of getting access to justice because they don’t need to start board buses or taxis or wake up very early so they can meet the time of their cases. My next task now is to do the same thing for the Nyanya-Karu- axis. I have two new courts now in Jikwoyi nearing completion.

They are located in in Jikwoyi because Jikwoyi is central location for residents of Nyanya, Karu , Jikwoyi itself and Karshi . All those in that axis. That will also reduce the problems litigants go through, rushing to town in the morning to pursue their rights, thereby making access to justice more difficult for them because of the heavy traffic they encounter coming to the city. For the lawyers who are going to courts in Gwagwalada, Bwari Jikwoyi,they’re going against the traffic. The drive is smooth and fast but this is not the case if you are coming into the city. So we want those residing in Nyanya, Karu , Jikwoyi and Karshi to also benefit from quick administration of justice, and we hope to expedite action on the completion of the courts in this axis as soon as possible.

So it is my belief that if litigants are prompt in the courts and not burdened by this problem of getting there on time definitely the disposal of the cases would be enhanced. That is we.

Are you not constrained by funds in carrying out this noble goal?

You are talking generally, of course, every agency of government is facing the same problem. The budget of judiciary cannot be different. Definitely we’re in dare need for funding.

What does it take to establish a court?

A lot . well It all depends on the kind of court you want. If it is a magistrate court, you might be thinking of size and facility you require. If it is a high court, it is usually magnificent and you would require huge capital expenditures. I had the privilege of establishing three new magistrate courts of recent. One at Zuba, there has never been a magistrate court there. I never knew how rewarding it would be until after the commissioning when I started receiving stories from residents there. They welcomed the development greatly. Before they used take their matter to Jiwa. The policemen there were worried if they are they are to organize arrest, they have to go to Jiwa and with all the logistic problems . So It was a great consolation for them . The challenge of having to convey the suspect to Jiwa is no longer there. The suspects can be arraigned there and hearing on the matters starts in earnest.

The same with Lugbe there was no magistrate court there. When I looked at scenerio, we decided to have a court there . Another areas that is densely populated is Mpape.

The police is happy, the people are happy,it reduces a lot of constraints on all the parties. It helps the inhabitants in these areas to pursue their individual civic rights. So When I received feedback and news of jubilation there , I thanked God because I did not think it was due to my own wisdom that we placed those courts there. For instance we had to get the cooperation of the FCT minister . I think it was God that inspired me to that the courts there. Right now we are in a rented apartment, the same in Lugbe. It is only in Zuba that we have our own facility. In Mpape, the minister was able to give a piece of land and if we are able to get budgetary support, we can be able to build our own structure and get away from rented apartment . The same applies to Lugbe,as soon as we are able to put our structure in Lugbe we quit rented apartment. But on the whole we are taking the administration of justice closer to the people by the establishment of these courts in these areas. A lot of cases are handled in these courts.

In terms of cost , how much does it take you to establish a court. take the Bwari court for instance.

It is difficult to give you a figure. In the first place, the courts were not even built by me. The only problem was that not enough pragmatic steps were taken to ensure it is operational and cases filed there. In fact like the court in Bwari, no judge was posted there for a long time. When I came, I assigned a judge there and also all the necessary and needed staff to ensure the court is fully functioning, in Bwari and Gwagwalada .So I would not be in a position to say how much had been expended but I can say it not a mean amount.

Sir are you not worried by the trend in the judiciary, the issue of corruption; judges being hounded as if they are common citizens?

No citizen, no matter how highly placed is above the law, and therefore if there is corruption in any institution it is a matter for worry for the institution and key official that superintend that institutions. So if at the end of the day there’s a machinery for checking such excesses, nobody should raise eyebrows. Forget about the procedure which probably will be the next question and I don’t want to go into that. Both the judges, the bricklayers are all subject to the law of the land . So as it is I’m worried about corruption in the land. But you see, the way it is taken ,it is as if corruption in the Nigerian society is something that resides more the judiciary than in any other organization.

In your jurisdiction here in FCT corruption. How pervasive is this canckerworm , how visible would you say it is here.

I don’t want to get into any lengthy discussions on this, but in every organization , those charged with responsibility of administering that organization are bound to find varying degrees of misconduct on daily basis which they devise means to address without making any noise about it. For instance if someone gets into the next office where affidavits are made and the person fails to do the proper thing , l will get to know and I take appropriate steps to deal with the situation.

I can tell you that we decided to go e-payment because of certain irregularities we perceived. We delt with that situation to improve service delivery, and many organizations have multifarious ways of dealing certain irregularities within their system. If you are asking me this question with purpose that I tell you that oh there is corruption in the judiciary here, it would amount to confessing to a crime for which there is no allegation. No no. As far as I’m concerned, we are grateful to God about the situation here but I cannot tell with precision that the situation is worse in manner that is reading in your psyche . But certain administrative lapses are bound to be there in every organization and we deal with them as they come. We cannot rate ourselves in terms of performance, you are the one that should rate us here in the FCT.

