Imams laud IGP for curbing crimes, criminality

By Chamba Simeh

Abuja

The Forum of Imams, Niger state chapter, has commended the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Kpotun-Idris, for boldly reducing crime and criminality in the country.

Speaking during a courtesy call on the IGP in his office on Wednesday, the Chairman of the forum, Ustaz Ibrahim Isah, who also doubled as the chief Imam of Minna Central Mosque said it had noted the significant reduction of crimes across the nation.

He said: “We wish to commend the Nigeria Police Force under your watch for the dedication, commitment and complementary role to the presidency in the fight against electoral fraud, insurgency, kidnapping, terrorism, cattle rust as well as our silent enemy which is corrupting and indiscipline.

“We are aware that, the maintenance of peace and orderliness is never an essay task in any society worldwide, it is our fervent prayers that Almighty Allah will give you the sound health, wisdom and knowledge to ensure that law abiding Nigerians may go about their business peacefully without being wavered by any means.”

The group further commended President Muhamnadu Buhari, for reposing tremendous confidence in the IGP, and enjoined him to do more in tackling the menace of robbery, kidnapping and cattle rustling among other bad vices.

Responding, Kpotun-Idris thanked the forum for the visit and assured that he would live above board, and will as well ensure adequate protection of lives of properties of Nigerians.

The police boss said he would give priority to community policing with the view to providing adequate security to Nigerians.