Imperatives of prisons decongestion

VIVIAN OKEJEM in this report looks at the deplorable conditions of the Nigeria Prisons, the inmates and the need to make it a place for truly rehabilitate and reform

“Any person who is arrested or detained in accordance with subsection

(1) (c) of this section shall be brought before a court of law within a reasonable time, and if he is not tried within a period of (a) two months from the date of his arrest or detention in the case of a person who is in custody or is not entitled to bail; or (b) three months from the date of his arrest or detention in the case of a person who has been released on bail, he shall (without prejudice to any further proceedings that may be brought against him) be released either unconditionally or upon such conditions as are reasonably necessary to ensure that he appears for trial at a later date”.

Th e above paragraph is the provision of the 1999 Constitution as regards the detention of any person accused of corruption. Th e Nigerian Prisons Service which is a key institution in our criminal justice system has been bedeviled with a situation where many detainees stay at pre-trial stage longer than convicts and far longer than they would have stayed in prison, if they had been convicted. Th e inconvenient truth is that the wind of change appears to have blown away from the Nigerian prisons.

Nigeria prisons continue to be a source of concern due to congestion, under staffing, inadequate and inappropriate conditions for prisoners, poor administration, long detention of those awaiting trial and limited access to legal advice and representation. As a result, the prisons are overstretched and congested with many holding thrice their designated capacities. Th ey have also become breeding grounds for diseases and criminality, with huge consequences on prison inmates, their families and society. In addition, there are either no or too little rehabilitation programs available in the prisons. There are a number of on-going challenges affecting the ability of the prisons service to achieve its mandate.

Th e fi rst is its archaic legislation. Not unlike the Nigeria Police, the Prisons Act was last reviewed in 1972. However, a Bill to amend the Prisons Act 1972 was fi rst laid before the House of Representatives in 2001 and the process of its enactment is still ongoing. Over the years, government had embarked on projects for prison decongestion.

For instance, under a former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Michael Andoakaa (SAN), the programme attracted a lot support, and many Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) received government fi nancial support to enable them intervene and speed up the release of Awaiting Trial Persons (ATPs) in prisons. Many are of the view that the aim was not achieved, and if it did, the programme did not signifi cantly change the percentage of prisoners in prisons, until the project terminated upon the demise of the late President Umaru Musa Yar’adua. A former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Ondo state Mr. Olawale Fapounda, delivering a lecture lamented the condition and the challenges eating up the Nigeria prisons.

According to him, Judicial corruption is not simply about judges taking bribes, it includes all forms of inappropriate influence that may damage the impartiality of justice and rights of the accused in the prisons taken to court for determination of their cases. He also pointed out the deplorable condition and of the level congestion greeting Nigeria Prison across the nation describing it as “Unconstitutional and deplorable.”

“Not too long ago, I visited PortHarcourt and Ikoyi prisons as an expert adviser to a Prison Inspection visit that was convened by the National Human Rights Commission and the National Committee for the Prevention of Torture. Port-Harcourt Prisons was fl agged as a ’prison facility of grave human rights concern.’ The National Human Rights Commission, the Legal Aid Council and several penal reform groups have consistently identifi ed that prison facility as one of the worst prison facilities in Nigeria. Conditions were described as ‘deplorable and unconstitutional’. Th e capacity of Port Harcourt Prisons is 804, at the time of our visit it held 3,865 prisoners, more than 3000 over congested.

The sanitary and physical conditions were shocking. Th e population of awaiting trial prisoners was 3,381. Fapounda, a frontline human rights activist pointed out that a major problem the prison is facing is the transportation infrastructure of the prisons, noting that there are limited functional vehicles; access to court by inmates was therefore a challenge.

Rehabilitation programmes especially in the area of hands- on vocational training was virtually nil to non- existent. In any case delivering such a programme given the overcrowded state of the prisons will have been diffi cult. “As a former State Attorney- General, I am well aware of the politics of Federal and State Governments as it relates to support for the Prisons. In this case, it would seem that party politics and not the politics of fiscal federalism is the major obstacle. “To be fair, Rivers state had peculiar historical problems with the administration of justice including the prolonged closure of courts.

While this background information is helpful in placing the situation in perspective, it goes without saying that solutions and not explanations will be desirable going forward.

“Th e point must be emphasized that the situation in Port-Harcourt prisons is not just a human right or an access to justice issue but one of national security. Th e federal government and River state government cannot aff ord a jailbreak in Port-Harcourt Prisons of the sort that happened in a number of other States. Th is is more so given the current security concerns in that state.

“The situation in Ikoyi Prisons is largely the same. Th e facility was built in 1961. It has a capacity of 800. At the time of our visit it held 2,361 prisoners. Th e number of awaiting trial prisoners were 2,044. “Th e story is the same with most of the 227 prison facilities across Nigeria.

It needs to be emphasized that the way we treat prisoners is a refl ection of how much consideration we show for respect for human dignity, the very cornerstone of human rights. On how the nation should improve and tackle the challenging of the human right, he said that often times the question of, given the enormity of the human rights challenges facing Nigeria how can the Federal Government achieve meaningful intervention in a manner that responds to the concerns of Nigerians has been put to him. “I agree that there are many challenges dealing with historical issues arising from bad governance, including violations by non-state actors is sadly becoming the norm in our daily existence.

“The activities of Boko Haram, rampaging herdsmen, Niger-Delta Avengers, kidnappers, armed robbers all constitute grave threats to the enjoyment of our human rights. “My response is that we need a human rights specific and strategic approach to human rights. It is crucial that government at all levels engage with their citizens and civil society in a serious and continuous dialogue about protecting and advancing human rights.

The wind of change promised by the present administration should be extended to Prison Authority to see that Prison offi cials are trained on modern approaches to prison management. A total overhaul of the prisons should in a no small measure tackle the menace of extortion of prisoners financially, denying them of food and medicine, exposing them to condemned criminals and other inhuman conditions run short of modern prison management.