Impounded cars: Senate probes Daily Trust over ‘false’ report

By Ezrel Tabiowo

Abuja

The Senate in its bid to ensure that privileges of members of the National Assembly are not abused, yesterday, mandated its committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions, to immediately investigate what it described as a ‘false’ report in yesterday’s edition of Daily Trust newspaper.

Narrating his experience on the floor, he said: “Yesterday night, at around 11, I saw a text message on my phone from a daily trust reporter. I called him back immediately because of. The urgency of the text message but he refused to pick my call.

I woke up this morning only to see a report that my house in Kano was sealed and 13 vehicles impounded by the customs. Dear colleagues, this is not true as my house is presently not sealed.”

“This is a clear case of calumny. It is terrible; it is a bad day in our democracy. I thought daily trust would have found out from me by ensuring due diligence before going to press. This is a newspaper I respect, but it is unfortunate,” he said.

Invoking order 14, he said: “Privileges are the rights enjoyed by the senate collectively and by members of the senate individually conferred by the legislative Houses.

“Whenever a matter of privileges arises, it shall be taken up immediately. In cases where adequate provision is not made in these standing orders, the Senate shall by resolution regulate its procedure.”

Citing order 15, the lawmaker who chairs the TETfund committee read: “Any senator may rise at anytime to speak upon a matter of privilege suddenly arising, and he shall be prepared to move, without notice, a motion declaring that a contempt or breach of privilege has been committed, nor referring the matter to the committee on Ethics and Privileges, but if the matter is raised in committee of the whole Senate, the chairman shall leave the chair to report progress.”

Barau, who drew strength from both standing orders, added: “Mr. President, my privileges have been abused and I feel very sad. I really cannot fathom why this should happen.”

Saraki, who then asked Senator Barau to lay a copy of the newspaper before the upper chamber, referred the matter for thorough investigation to the Ethics committee.