Impunity, intolerance, reasons for violence in North – Govs, Sultan

By AbdulRaheem Aodu

Kaduna

For the umpteenth time, prominent leaders in the north have identified impunity, intolerance and poverty as some of the reasons for the pervading violence in the region.

This was the position at a meeting which had in attendance the Northern States Governors Forum, the Northern Traditional Council and Northern Elders Forum, yesterday in Kaduna.

The meeting was among others, to find lasting and enduring solution to insecurity and other challenges facing the region and fast track its development.

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Borno state, Alhaji Kashim Shettima, while highlighting the challenges facing the region, said the “North is Nigeria’s wealthiest region by GDP, endowed with land and mineral resources, but has literally conspired against itself to be reduced to the laughing stock of the world.”

Also at the meeting, Sultan of Sokoto and Chairman of the Northern Traditional Council, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, expressed worry over the level of insecurity in the region, decrying the disunity and hatred among northerners and the attendant violence preached from places of religious worship as the cause of the region’s backwardness.

Addressing the maiden joint meeting of the Northern leaders at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, which also included Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Shettima said: “Northern Nigeria is blighted by retreating insurgency, rural armed banditry, cattle rustling, ethnic and religious conflicts, whose underlying causes are poverty, illiteracy, social exclusivity and severely limited economic opportunities.

“Governors of the 19 Northern states do recognise, respect and cherish the fact that while others serve for certain periods, traditional rulers make lifetime commitments to the service of our communities.

“This makes Your Royal Highnesses very significant stakeholders in the affairs of government across the 19 Northern states. Our traditional rulers have sustained the time-tested and noble tradition of championing the causes of their people.

“Only last week, His Royal Highness, the erudite Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi, spearheaded the thought-provoking debate surrounding the significance of the education of the girl-child and how it can positively impact the progress, development, prosperity, peace, security and stability of the North and, by extension, Nigeria.

“This fundamental debate bordering on the educational backwardness, pervasive poverty and underdevelopment as well as persistent insecurity of Northern Nigeria should not only form the underlying basis for holding this extraordinary meeting, but must continue, in our enlightened self-interest as leaders, to perpetually preoccupy our thoughts, plans, programmes and actions.”

Continuing, he said: “Our core challenges in the North, today revolve around intolerance, absence of peaceful coexistence, poverty, illiteracy and lack of unity. How can we address these critical concerns?

“We, the 19 governors of Northern states, believe that a gathering of some of the key leaders of the North is more than able to provide solutions to our problems. As governors, we are more determined than ever to sincerely walk the talks generated from this important meeting.

“There is no gainsaying the North is a poor, pathetic shadow of its former self. A well-endowed, promising geographic space which accounts for 70% of Nigeria’s land mass, up to at least 60% of its population, with huge solid minerals resources, with potentials for hydrocarbon resources, a growing mining industry, rich arable lands, a blossoming agro-industrial economy, Nigeria’s wealthiest region by GDP and the region with the brightest prospects for accelerated economic growth.”

Shettima said the North, which was a thriving region, had literally conspired against itself to be reduced to the laughing stock of the world.

“What is of considerable importance is how to urgently and collectively, address these problems starting with our priorities. While we look forward to tapping from the priceless experiences, vast knowledge and eternal wisdom of Your Royal Highnesses and elder statesmen, we have since begun doing some ground work.

“The Forum verily recognises the direct correlation between the collapse of education, industries and agriculture with most of the violence and restiveness in the North. Individual states are deploying different measures to address their peculiarities but as a Forum, we have established the Northern Nigeria Global Economic Re-integration Programme under the leadership of Dr. Tanimu Yakubu Kurfi, a very resourceful, internationally connected Northerner, and chief economic adviser to late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua.

“Dr Kurfi and his team are already following up with the Islamic Development Bank on areas of science education in northern Nigeria. The platform is also driving our ongoing commitment with General Electric for the construction of solar power plants in five states within the North. Kurfi’s group is also going to drive some funding arrangements with financial institutions and development partners on key areas of agriculture.”

In his remarks, the Sultan of Sokoto said: “We, at the Northern Traditional Council are very worried and sad with the situation of insecurity in the north, especially the happenings in Southern Kaduna, kidnapping, cattle rustling, the state of IDPs in the North-east in particular and other parts of the country.

“We are more worried with the usage of places of religious worship to preach hatred, violence and other issues that tend to divide us, rather than strengthen our unity as a people created by one God.

“We believe, one of the numerous reasons why violence continues to thrive in our midst is the impunity that is allowed to thrive in our midst. Nobody is punished for criminal things they commit.

“We are, therefore, supporting more measures taken and to be taken by governors of the Northern states, especially the Governor of Kaduna state. We must all strive to achieve lasting peace in the North in particular and the whole country in general.”

Earlier in his welcome address, the host Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, called for collective and united efforts in fighting insurgency, cattle rustling, armed banditry, kidnapping and other aspects of insecurity, as well as other challenges that have continued to drawback the region hindering its path to greatness.

