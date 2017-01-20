In honour of the fallen heroes

Share This





















Abdullahi M. Gulloma

On Sunday, January 15, 2017, President Muhammadu Buhari led senior government functionaries to perform the annual ritual of laying wreaths in honour of soldiers who died in active service.

The ceremony, held at the National Arcade, was attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, President of the Senate, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Yakubu Dogara, and the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen.

Others who attended the annual event comprised the Minister of Defence, Mr. Mansard Dan Ali; Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr. Mohammed Bello; Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai; Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Ibrahim Idris and the National Chairman of the Nigerian Legion, retired Colonel Micah Gaya.

January 15th of every year is set aside to honour the fallen heroes in the country while Muslim and Christian prayers are usually offered for the repose of the souls of the departed soldiers and the unity and prosperity of the country and its peoples.

Yet, many years into Nigeria’s nationhood, the unity of its people and their prosperity remain at the centre of critical discussions. Some of the nation’s stakeholders have not only questioned its unity but have also threatened to secede.

In the north, you have the now decimated Boko Haram members who unsuccessfully declared a caliphate while in the South-east some elements are propagating the Biafran ideology. In and South-south, some rascals went as far as threatening the nation’s economic survival.

The Nigerian state, regretfully, appears unjust unto itself. Many people and segments of the state, such as the legionnaires, are treated unfairly. Stealing of public resources becomes the order of the day while failure of leaderships to address crucial issues plaguing the nation such as unemployment and poverty haunt the nation.

Still under this situation, Nigerians are expected by their leaders to be patriotic and hardworking and Nigeria to be united, strong and prosperous. Under this undesirable situation, it looks impossible to realise our goals as a nation.

But this is exactly the reason why we must pay tribute to the Nigerian servicemen and women who fought in the Civil War between 1967 and 1970, served in military operations in the North-east, Niger-Delta, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Southern Kaduna, Plateau state, The Gambia and elsewhere.

We must honour all servicemen and women, who everyday are prepared to put it all on the line to defend this great country. And we must never forget those who paid the ultimate price, such as Lt. Col. Abu Ali and many of his comrades who died defending the nation.

However, while we mourn the fallen heroes on this occasion, we must not forget that the rise of future heroes is as much a tribute to the sacrifices of the fallen one. Let us never forget those who paid the ultimate price, while showing appreciation to their family, we support and respect those who continue to serve. Perhaps the best way to honour the fallen and injured is to continue their legacy in the future heroes in whom the state must substantially invest to lighten their burden and make their sacrifice worthwhile.

Of course, in this regard, the President’s video-conference with Nigerian troops in Sambisa Forest, United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL) and the Air Force Base in Yola was commendable.

The President said to the troops in Sambisa: “You have done Nigeria a great pride…I congratulate you and I thank you very much for the honour done to the country and to us. Well done! I wish you and your families well and I hope that you are in touch with your families. I wish you more success and please maintain the standard of discipline and efficiency. Thank you very much indeed.”

