Incessant killings: El-Rufai tasks traditional rulers to caution subjects

By AbdulRaheem Aodu

Kaduna

Kaduna state Governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, yesterday held an emergency closed door meeting with the state traditional council over incessant killings in Southern Kaduna, where he urged the monarchs to caution their people against crisis.

El-Rufai, who was represented at the meeting by his Deputy, Arch. Barnabas Bala Bantex, said no community can develop without peace.

He described the ongoing killings and tension in Southern Kaduna as unfortunate, adding that no investor would like to invest his money in an area with insecurity problem.

“I will like to assure our people that the present leadership in the state has no secret agenda of pursuing ethnic or religious agenda. The bandits killing people in Southern Kaduna and states like Zamfara are not doing it based on religion or sentiments but are criminals.

“Our traditional leaders have a lot to do to caution people to desist from causing troubles in the society. I’m deeply sad about the happening in Southern Kaduna and I know the Governor is committed to peace. We are doing all it takes to bring back peace in the area,” he said.

The chairman Kaduna state Council of Chiefs, who is also the Emir of Zazzau, Dr. Shehu Idris, in his address described the crisis as unfortunate.

He said traditional rulers are royal fathers and they cannot fold their arms and see their children killing and maiming each other, adding: “So in view of this, it is time to help in contributing to having an everlasting peaceful coexistence in the hitherto war zone.”

Also in attendance at the meeting were the Emir of Kagoro, Emir of Birnin Gwari, Chief of Ninzo and Agwon Adara amongst others.

