India to become fastest oil consumer by 2035

By David Agba

Abuja

After it took a giant leap ahead of Japan to become world’s third largest oil consumer, India’s oil consumption growth is predicted to be the fastest among all major economies by 2035, BP Statistical Review of World Energy said.

India, Asia’s second-biggest energy consumer since 2008, had in 2015 overtaken Japan as the world’s third-largest oil consuming country behind US and China.

“We project that India’s energy consumption grows the fastest among all major economies by 2035. As a result, the country remains import dependent despite increases in production,” it said.

While energy consumption will grow by 4.2 per cent per annum faster than all major economies in the world India’s consumption growth of fossil fuels would be the largest in the world.

India, it said, will overtake China as the largest growth market for energy in volume terms by 2030.

Oil consumption will rise beom 4.1 million barrels per day in 2015 to 9.2 million bpd in 2035.

Natural gas consumption would jump from 4.9 billion cubic feet per day to 12.8 bcfd while coal consumption is project to more than double to 833 million tons.

India’s energy demand growth at “129 per cent is more than double the non-OECD average of 52 per cent and also outpaces each of the BRIC countries as China (47 per cent), Brazil (41 per cent), and Russia (2 per cent), all expand slower,” BP said.

Its share of global energy demand increases to 9 per cent by 2035, accounting for the second largest share among the BRIC countries with China at 26 per cent, Russia at 4 per cent and Brazil at 2 per cent.

BP said India’s demand for gas expands by 162 per cent, followed by oil (120 per cent) and coal (105 per cent). Renewables rise by 699 per cent, nuclear by 317 per cent and hydro by 97 per cent by 2035.

