India to help Nigerian farmers plant pulses for export

Th e Head of Chancery, High Commission of India, in Lagos, Mr Jagdeep Kapoor, recently announced his government’s plans to encourage Nigerian farmers to plant more pulses that would be exported to India. Kapoor said in Lagos that the initiative would create a source of income for Nigerian farmers, as well as ensure steady fl ow of the produce to India.

Th e Indian Offi cial said that the project would be a priority in India and Nigeria’s 2017 Civil Aviation and Agriculture Cooperation Agreements, that would soon be formalised by both governments. He said, “Nigeria and India’s fresh areas of cooperation in 2017 would focus mostly on the signing of the Civil Aviation and Agriculture Agreements, that would soon be formalised by our two governments. “

And as soon as these agreements are signed, we would swing into action in ensuring their immediate implementation. “We believe that the development of Nigeria’s agriculture sector would fasttrack Nigeria’s economy into a ‘fi x quick mould’.

“We believe that the development of Nigeria’s agriculture sector would be a quick way to fi x Nigeria’s economy. We are really trying to cooperate with Nigeria in the development of her agriculture sector.”

Th e Indian offi cial announced his government’s readiness to encourage Nigerian farmers to plant pulses, that would be largely exported to India for industrial and household consumption.

Kapoor listed such pulses to include dry beans, dry broad beans, dry peas, chickpeas, cow peas, pigeon peas, lentils, Bambara beans, vetches, lupines and pulses.

Th e Head of Chancery said that there was currently a growing demand for pulses in India and that Nigerian soil was rich for planting and production of the leguminous crops. Kapoor said that his government would be sending some Indian farmers to Nigeria to support Nigerian farmers in the planting of the crops.