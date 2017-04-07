INEC lauds Senate on Electoral Act Amendment

By Taiye Odewale

Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday commended the Senate for passing the Bill on the Amendment of the 2010 Electoral Act into law two years ahead of the 2019 general elections.

This was as the electoral body strongly indicated the use of electronic voting in the 2019 general elections and presented to the Senate a four year strategic action plan.

INEC commendation was made by its Chairman, Professor Mahmud Yakubu during a courtesy visit to the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

The INEC boss at the visit attended by federal commissioners of the Commission, declared that they were very excited over the development as against what happened in the past when such amendment bill gets to them few days to election and invariably not adhered to in the electoral process.

According to him, the passed bill is the most remarkable so far going by its encompassing provisions for emerging electoral challenges cum problems as experienced in the Kogi gubernatorial election between November 2015 and January 2016.

“We are excited that the Senate has kept to that promise, we are happy that this has come well ahead of the 2019 elections. One of the problems we have had as a nation is that amendments to the electoral act, comes on the eve of elections.

“For instance, the last amendment was assented to two days to the last general elections. So the document only came to light after the elections. But here we are, two clear years to the elections, we have the bill passed by the Senate.

In his remarks, the Senate President, Bukola Saraki urged INEC to adhere strictly to the provisions of the electoral act in its conduct of the 2019 elections and beyond and particularly declared that the Senate will stand by it on the required usage of technology in the elections.