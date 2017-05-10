Infant’s rape: Kano govt vows life imprisonment for culprit

By Bashir Mohammed

Kano

Kano state government has vowed to ensure that “whoever is found guilty of the rape of six-month-old baby girl pays the Supreme price of life imprisonment.”

This was contained in a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Youth and Culture, Malam Mohammed Garba, in Kano yesterday.

The commissioner said the state government was deeply saddened by a story of a six-month-old baby girl allegedly raped by a close confidant in Kano.

“The government of Kano state will make whoever is found guilty the first to pay the supreme price of life imprisonment,” he said in the statement.

He said Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje had already directed the Ministry of Justice to handle the matter properly by ensuring that it was delivered to the letter.

He said “whoever is involved in this sordid sexual crime will be prosecuted under the relevant provision contained in the Kano state Penal Code Amendment Law referred to as the ‘Principal Law’ as amended under Section 283.”

“Whoever commits rape, shall be punished with imprisonment for life or for any lesser term not below fourteen years and shall be liable to a fine of N200, 000 and in addition thereto be required by Court to pay compensation to the victims,” he said.

According to him, the despicable, dastardly and condemnable act which is alien to our religious and cultural values, more so of a baby, is indicative of how brutalised and unfeeling perpetrators of such heinous crimes have become.

He said perpetrators of such acts deserved nothing more than a punishment proportionate to their crimes.

Garba also assured the parents of the baby that appropriate legal action would be taken, while the state government would put the medical bill of the victim.

He called on parents to always monitor the movement of their wards and those they keep company with in order to check rampant cases of rape, especially among minors.

He also charged religious leaders to use the places of worship to propagate the dangers of this crime and other social vices.