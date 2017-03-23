‘Infrastructure devt, trust of Buhari’s economic growth agenda’

By Patrick Andrew Abuja

Housing and Infrastructure development are the main plank of President Muhammadu Buhari’s National Economic Growth and Recovery Plan (EGRP), the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola has said.

Th e minister said the federal government was determined to hasten Nigeria’s recovery from recession stressing that the plan is meant to cater for the welfare of all Nigerians. Further, Fashola said that the EGRP was meant to get the youths back to work adding that it would energize the economy as artisans, carpenters, bricklayers, welders, food vendors, suppliers and many others engage in activities that put money in their pockets and food on their tables will be engaged through housing construction. Speaking while undertaking extensive inspection tour of ongoing infrastructure projects in the North East Zone, Fashola said the rapid progress being made on the projects and the employment opportunities created in the process were a manifestation of President Muhammadu Buhari’s determination to achieve economic recovery and create jobs throughhousing, roads and general infrastructural development.

Th e Minister, who inspected housing, works and power projects in Taraba, Gombe and Yobe States, said these are meant to ensure that people who previously lost their jobs return to work, put money in their pockets, and restore their dignity. Fashola inspected the National Housing Programme in Jalingo, Taraba State, the 40MW Hydro Power Plant in Dadin Kowa, Gombe State and the National Housing Programme in Gombe State.

Th e minister was shown a total of 76 units of houses in the Taraba site made up of four units of one bedroom semi-detached bungalows, 48 units of two bedroom semi-detached bungalows and 15 units of three bedroom semi-detached bungalows. In Gombe, Fashola inspected 76 housing units made up of 1,2 and 3 bedroom semi-detached bungalows and employs about 500 workers on daily basis.

Th e minister said a nine-man team has been sent from Abuja to monitor the project in Taraba in addition to the seven staff of the state ministry deployed to complement the eff orts of the Abuja team to ensure delivery of quality buildings for the people.