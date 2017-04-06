Insecurity: EPA raises alarm over ‘large presence of foreigners’ in Kogi

By Bode Olagoke

Abuja

Ebira Peoples Association (EPA) has raised the alarm over what they described as the “increasing large numbers of foreigners, especially in worship centres, across the Kogi state,” saying since the kidnapping act started, “no single captive has ever been rescued” by security agencies.

Speaking on Tuesday at an interactive forum on the spate of kidnappings and other violent crimes in Kogi state, President of the Ebira Peoples Association (EPA), Dr. Adeiza Musa Abdulrahman, called on the federal government to give “necessary attention to the issue of insecurity in the state and Ebira land, especially.”

He said: “We recently noticed the presence of several foreigners in a number of worship centres in our land and we have genuine concerns about their intentions and activities which may already be targeted at indoctrinating unsuspecting residents.

“They are usually seen with children and teenagers. We humbly request for theses foreigners to be investigated; first to determine the validity of their presence in the country, and if found to have valid papers, then they ought to be placed under surveillance to keep track of their activities.”

Abdulrahman, while urging the Minister to order the redeployment of some security agents that had stayed long in the area, added that “since the criminal act started, no single captive has ever been rescued, as those lucky enough to regain their freedom paid heavy ransoms, while many others, unluckily lost their lives due to their inability to meet the demand of their captors.”

“We seek for an increased and sustained community engagement from you, as we are poised to help you in every way possible to rid our land of all criminality.”

Responding, Minister of Interior Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau, who described the request of the association as “apt,” assured that he would do everything possible to attend to the request.

“The issue of security is of great importance as far as Kogi is concerned. We are not unaware that Governor Yahaya Bello is doing what he can to rid the state of these problems, but we know that those challenges are there and we are focusing our attention there. We are doing the much we can to ensure that the lives of the citizens are protected,” he said.