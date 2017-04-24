Insurgency: Nigeria learning a lot from Bangladesh – Buratai

Stories by Musa Umar Bologi

Abuja

Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai has said that Nigerian Army has learn a lot from Bangladesh Army in fighting terrorism and insurgency in the country.

Buratai disclosed this weekend when he received the Chief of Army Staff of Bangladesh, Gen. Abu Belal Hug at the Flag Staff House, Lagos.

He said the lessons he learnt from Bangladesh Army while on course at the National Defence College in 2008 were partly responsible for the success being recorded in the fight against the Boko Haram terrorists.

“The Bangladesh experience in counter insurgency is something that I brought to bear in the efforts to rid Nigeria of Boko Haram since my appointment as the Chief of army staff,” he said.

Bangladesh Army has the longest history of fighting insurgency in the world, which began in 1977 after the country attains independence till date.

Buratai urged military around the world to take the issue of insurgency and terrorism seriously because they were difficult battle to overcome.

He said: “Counter insurgency should be utmost importance to army across the world, the army in particular bears the brunt as they confront terrorists in very difficult terrain and indeed, sometimes within the population.

“It is a very, very difficult experience and it will continue to be difficult but it – insurgency can be countered through the use of intelligence. Counter insurgency is at best an intelligence operation.

Earlier, Gen. Huq commended the Nigerian army for the success it had recorded in the fight against the Boko Haram terrorists.

He said both his country and Nigeria had a lot of experience and knowledge to share in counter insurgency operations.

He said Bangladesh placed the Nigerian Army in high esteem in every peace keeping operation both country send their troops.

Huq said his visit to Nigeria was to explore ways both countries could further strengthen their relationship.