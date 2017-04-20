‘Insurgency worsened North-east’s situation’

By Jedidah Silas Kiman

Gombe

The level of backwardness attached to the North-east has worsened due to the insurgency that ravaged the area over the years.

Lamenting over the level of backwardness in the region yesterday, the Gombe state Acting Governor, Dr Charles Iliya, said the area had been known as lacking in a lot of development achievement prior to the insurgency.

The Acting-Governor, who was responding to a call by the Vice-Chairman of the Presidential Committee on North-East Initiative (PCNI), Alhaji Tijjani Musa Tumsa, when he paid a courtesy visit to his office in Gombe, called for the Committee’s prompt action to rebuild the devastated area.

According to him, the state has had its own bad share of the activities of the insurgents’ bombings in the markets, motor parks, schools, hospitals, banks security outfits, as many lives and pro parties were many loss.

He, however, commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for the initiative to bringing back life to the region that has suffered economically, socially, educationally and in many other aspects of human endeavour.

“We thank the President for not leaving the region just like that after the insurgency. This issue we are discussing now wouldn’t have been discussed easily in the past, but foremost will be how to protect ourselves.”

Speaking earlier, the Vice Chairman of the Presidential Committee on North-East Initiative (PCNI), Alhaji Tijjani Musa Tumsa, who represented the Chairman of the Committee, General Theophilus Y Danjuma (retd), said the Committee’s visit was to engage the state on its area of priority that needed to be addressed, and highlight areas of the committee’s responsibilities and special priorities of the state.