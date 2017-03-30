Integrity test and notable survivors

AbdulRahman Agboola

In advanced democracies, scrutiny of public officers or people aspiring to hold public offices goes beyond mere routine; it is an ultimate priority for security agencies assigned with the task of background checks and proper profiling for the purpose of ensuring stability in the polity. The result may not be perfect but the essence has proved worthy where integrity really matters, prior to issuance of security clearance to either get appointed or elected.

Where security agencies are not compromised by political stooges that play to the gallery, security clearance is a core prerequisite to earn trust as a public officer and when a public officer is indicted for acts that breach public trust whether current or in retrospect, such officer quits in the interest of public trust.

Ours is not an advanced democracy but we can improve on the gains of the last few years to advance democratic values and norms. Although, there are several impediments such as poor orientation, self-indulgence, quota system and affinity, blocking our path to toe the path of core democratic engagements, there is the urgent need to create Nigerian democratic principles.

Paper qualifications without commensurate proof of intellectual capacity by office seekers to discharge required tasks positively and effectively negate the task ahead and raise concerns for future elections in Nigeria. People seem to have limited opportunities to correct the ills of the society while failing to understand that political parties in Nigeria lack ideological premise to promote democratic ethos.

Since 1999, every successive government has exhausted their terms and even influences the emergence of their successors with virtually nothing to substantiate growth and development in Nigeria.

A re-evaluation of the method of governance in Nigeria will be instrumental to future accomplishments if issues are dissected into proper perspectives, commencing from restructuring of federating units, unicameral legislature, local government autonomy and merger of Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, Federal Road Safety Corps, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Nigeria Drugs and Law Enforcement Agency and Department of State Security with the Nigeria Police Force to have an efficient, strong and reliable Police Force like we had before the deliberate decimation of the Police Force by the Federal Government during the military era.

In the last two years, indicted public officers on corruption are not at rest, the system has put them on trial on varied degrees but much more needed to be actualized to make them accountable for their misdeeds and deny them future opportunities of holding public offices. Recently at the National Assembly, there seems to be a thin disconnect from the tradition of outright submission to the will of Mr President on confirmation of appointees and approvals.

The Senate in particular has raised their responsibility by relying on security clearance before confirmations as indicated in their reliance on test of integrity.

Who is legally empowered to issue security clearance and what is the level of fairness of that agency to the Nigeria system? Since the Senate has priority for integrity test, senators should be the first point of reference and Sahara Reporters has taken the lead by putting the most vocal senator in the red chamber to integrity test through his academic records from the University he attended. Senator Dino Melaye is obviously a product of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria where he studied geography at the degree level.

Although Sahara Reporters accused Melaye of not graduating from the institution, different revelations showed he graduated but under questionable circumstances. Considering the academic transcripts of Melaye, he failed the integrity test woefully. He spent 8 years for a 4-years course and was eventually granted waivers of seven carry over courses before exiting the system with a poor grade.

Aside his academic qualification, Dino Melaye never had a carrier in the civil service nor organized private sector other than running an NGO, National Democratic Youth, before his ascendance into the corridors of power in 2007.

He once earned a suspension from the House of Representatives and enjoyed the backing of the leaders of All Progressives Congress that super imposed him on other candidates for the senatorial election in his constituency without a proper primary election and as a matter of fact, Samuel Aro was disqualified for Melaye at the primaries by APC leaders. Where is the place of pedigree in his ascendancy to political power?

There are numerous senators with records of fraud in previous positions held while several of them are battling with moral crises over public knowledge of their dubious antecedents by the general public yet they secured security clearance to contest elections; same for some serving ministers and governors.

We cannot afford to continue to allow people of flawed antecedents to occupy public offices simply because they have means of escaping the wrath of the law, the law must be functional enough to sanitize the corridors of power and prevent ill motivated personalities from occupying sensitive positions.

Aside Sahara Reporters and Premium Times, just a handful of print and electronic media currently engage in genuine investigative journalism, without which democracy will not thrive beyond civil rule as we have witnessed in the last 18 years. The media has the responsibility of sensitizing Nigerians on issues of national importance, though press freedom prohibits blackmail and libel, fairness should be the watchword.

An amusing situation is the fact that the elderly people mostly wielding political influences and power today fought against status quo in their younger days where they struggled and achieved independence for the country, change of system of government from parliamentary to presidential, abolition of regional government, state creations and led struggles for the enthronement of democratic rule in 1999 whereas, we the young people of today have failed to coordinate ourselves to achieve interesting systemic change at this era but promote misdemeanours under the guise of freedom of speech, religion, social life and association, a situation that must change if Nigeria must move forward as a nation.

