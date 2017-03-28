Interim LG boss commits N39m on construction

Interim Chairman of Kudan Local Government Area, Kano state, Alhaji Dauda Iliyan Abba, has reportedly awarded contract for the construction of ten road network project across ten political wards to the sum of N24 million .

Further to the spending, the interim chairman has presented N3 million each to worship places, indigenuous students of institutions of higher learning, youth and women from the local government area. Some of the roads listed for construction are Tashar Kade-Garu, Tashar KadeMarku, Marabar Gwanda, Unguwan Shehe and Hawan Mai Mashi- Likoror road. Others are, Kano byepass- Unguwan, Tumi, Zaiti, Kudan township road Taban Sani township road, Bagadi- Kada- Kadu and Kyaudai layout.

Th e chairman said, the road construction project is spread across the local government for equity and fairness in the distribution of social amenities to people at the grassroots. He solicited for support and cooperation of traditional rulers and benefi ting communities.