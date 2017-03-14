International Friendly: B/Faso names Bance, Traore, 23 others for Super Eagles game

Burkina Faso have named a list of 25 players ahead of next week’s international friendly against Nigeria in London. Th e Stallions squad is made up of players that featured at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nation in Gabon – where they defeated Ghana to place third. Th e west African team face Morocco fi rst on March 24 before facing Gernot Rohr’s men as they prepare for their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifi er against Mauritania. FULL SQUAD Germain Sanou, Kouakou Hervé Koffi , Aboubacar Sawadogo, Kabore Paterson , Oueraogo Dylan, Paro Issouf, Malo Patrick, Dayo Issoufou, Coulibaly Yacouba, Yago Steeve, Traore Razack, Sare Bakary, Toure Ibrahim, Guira Adama, Kabore Charles, Traore Alain, Yabre Meyker, Stephane Aziz, Bayala Cyrille, Koura Anthony, Prejuc, Nakoulma, Aristide Bance, Traore Bertrand, Banou, Sirima Sina