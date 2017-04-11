Investors’ wealth depletes by N41bn

By Amaka Ifeakandu Lagos

Trading activities on the fl oor of Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday opened week in a downward trend, shedding N41 billion. Th e result showed that market capitalisation of listed equities grew by 0.46 per cent to N8.867 trillion from N8.908 trillion traded on Friday.

Also, the NSE All Share Index dropped by 120.15 basis points to 25626.37 points from 25746.52 recorded the previous trading. Investors for the day exchanged 191.835 million shares worth N584.717 million in 2626 deals against 107.953 million shares valued at N907.728 million exchanged hands in 2405 deals.

Th e result showed that Total Nigeria Plc led gainers table during the day, gaining N10.65 kobo to close at N270.00, Fidelity Bank followed with a gain of N0.08 kobo to close at N0 95 kobo, United Capital gained N0 07 kobo to close at N2.95 kobo, Nacho appreciated by N0 04 kobo to close at N2.49 kobo while Custodian and allied insurance added N0 03 kobo to close at N3.25 kobo.

On the contrary, Nigerian Breweries recorded the highest loss, shedding N2.55 kobo to close at N122.00, Igando Plc trailed with a loss of N0.28 kobo to close at N5 62 kobo, Dangote Sugar fell by N0.28 kobo to close at N6.12 OK no o, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated down by N0.24 kobo to close at N8.21 kobo while UAC of Nigeria declined by N0.20 kobo to close at N14.80 kobo.

Th e result further showed that Staco Insurance recorded the highest volume of activities for the day, trading 100.002 million shares worth N50.001 million, Dangote Sugar followed with account Of 13.999 million shares valued at N86.905 million, FCMB group sold a total of 8.769 million shares cost N10.219 million, FCMB group traded 8.527 million shares worth N26.887 million and C. I Leasing sold 8.073 million shares cost N4.636 million