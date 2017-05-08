IPMAN chairmanship candidate targets members’ unity

By Usman Ibn A. Lapai

Kaduna

Chairmanship candidate for the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Kaduna state unit election, Alhaji Bala Usman, has said his main focus, if elected, “will be to unite the members and provide good leadership.”

Usman, who lamented that the association lacks good leadership hence the myriad of challenges it has been facing in recent times, promised to “harmonise the members and through good leadership wake it up to its responsibilities including ensuring constant fuel supply by bridging the gap between product and its availability.”

Bala, who is the Chairman/Executive Director of Himshat Petroleum Nigeria Limited, disclosed this to newsmen shortly after holding a strategic meeting with supporters on how to win the election scheduled for May 13, 2017.

“Where there is no good leadership in a union there is every possibility that problems will always surface among members. The only way such vacuum can be filled is to have people with vision, integrity, commitment and concern for development to rise up to the occasion and take up the challenge to provide that much desired good leadership we have all been yearning for.”

Asked what his plans are for the association, he said: “We intend to make IPMAN united and formidable union of petroleum marketers that Kaduna people and Nigerians used to know. It’s obvious that the system is grounded and there is need to change this retrogressive image.

“When I was addressing our members during the strategic meeting, I said it is pathetic and unfair to have filling stations looking abandoned and directors looking bad because such filling stations have not got products for a long period, sometimes over a period of six months reason for this we know is absence of good leadership.”