IPMAN suspends planned strike

By Patrick Andrew Abuja Th e Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has announced the suspension of its scheduled nationwide strike following the intervention of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). Th e planned strike was suspended following a meeting yesterday with the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Baru in Abuja. Th e planned action, which was already having adverse eff ect on the supply of products across the federation, was largely on account of issue of bulk purchase agreement and diffi culty in obtaining forex. Speaking after the meeting, the Chairman of the IPMAN Committee on FOREX Intervention, Products Sourcing and Distribution, Alhaji Musa Felande, suspension became necessary following pleadings by the GMD the interest of Nigeria and the masses who are likely to suff er the consequences of the strike be given priority. Alhaji Felande said the meeting also put to rest earlier grievances on issues relating to products supply, equalization fund, access to forex and pricing of products which are of interest to IPMAN.

“Th is is a very remarkable day for IPMAN and the country. We want to let the public know today that IPMAN is now one single group and we are determined to continue to support the government. We are calling on all our IPMAN members to go on with the usual supply and distribution of products in their respective stations and retail outlets across the country,’’ Felande appealed. Dr. Emmanuel Ihedigbo, who is also a member of IPMAN Committee on FOREX Intervention, Products Sourcing and Distribution, noted that cessation of hostilities between the hitherto Elder Chinedu Okoronkwo and Chief Lawson Obasi led factions was a good omen for the downstream subsector of the oil and gas industry.

A release signed by the Ndu Ughamadu, the Group General Manager, Group Public Aff airs Division, said another member of IPMAN. Alhaji Zarma Mustapha, said the intervention on the issue of bulk purchase agreement had gone a long way in soothing the frayed nerves of some IPMAN members across the country