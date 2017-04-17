Iran floods kill at least 30

Th ese are external links and will open in a new window Floods have killed at least 30 people in north-west Iran, state media reported on Saturday. Others are said to be missing after torrential rains hit four provinces. Video footage shows streets inundated with water, and cars being swept away.

Th e Tehran Times news site reported that the fl ood had also triggered a landslide. Th e areas of Ajab Shir and Azar Shahr in East Azerbaijan have reportedly been the worst hit. Other aff ected provinces are West Azerbaijan, Zanjan and Kordestan.