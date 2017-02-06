Irrepressible corruption in Nigeria

Share This





















Nigeria is truly a very interesting country, full of ironies and paradoxes. Its citizens are clever and quick-witted, mentally sharp in the art of circumventing laws and order when committing acts that seems absurd or laughable, inconsistent with what might be expected to happen. Actually, Nigerians, in and outside the country, are renowned for their ability to effectively counter restrictions imposed by a rule of law without actually breaking it. Their daily strides in carrying out prohibited acts or unconcealed indulgence in corrupt practices have really been exhibiting the distinctive nature of corruption in Nigeria.

There are two typical cases to aptly illustrate the above contentions. First, was that of a Nigerian renegade, Chief Buruji Kashamu who is now desperately wanted by the United States of America after his escape to this country from there over charges of peddling in dangerous drugs. Desperate pleas for repatriating him back to the US have not been granted to date by Nigerian leaders which, instead harboured and bestowed him with undeserved title in the hierarchy of the previous administration.

He was further encouraged to contest for a senatorial seat and won convincingly. Chief Kashamu, a celebrated felon, is now a distinguished Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, reclining comfortably in that hallowed chamber under the watch of a likewise principal also accused of wrongdoings in many deals. President Buhari should earnestly ensure the expeditious granting of the request of the United States Government of repatriating a Nigerian fugitive, Senator Buruji Kashamu by ensuring prompt compliance with the rule of law.

What these cases have gone to show to the international community was that Nigeria was a fertile ground on which distinct cases of various types of unlawful acts by public functionaries thrive. In fact, the issue of corruption has been the central theme in every discourse throughout the country for quite some time with politicians and government functionaries promising to eradicate it for good. The incumbent President, Muhammadu Buhari has almost over flogged that issue during his past presidential campaigns, stressing that he will terminate the evil by probing the military and other institutions whose reputation has been terribly soiled.

Everyone was happy with that development because corruption has eaten deep into the fabric of Nigerian society. But alas! That has turned out to be an unfulfilled and disappointing assurance.

Corrupt practices have become rampant in Nigerian society and the institutions set up ostensibly to curtail them were unable to do so, especially as those administering them have also been totally wrapped up in that unwholesome deed. Ironically, with Muhammadu Buhari, an avowed anti-corruption crusader at the helms, massive activities aimed at curtailing corrupt practices and catching up with their perpetrators have not yielded commendable results.

He is widely expected to have started with those dishonest and contaminated officials in his administration who have skeletons in their cupboards, but still hang around him, perfecting their evil deeds even more.

Therefore, for President Buhari to pass acid test in eradicating corruption he must move swiftly in dealing with established cases of corruption which involved many officials, either working directly under him or his close associates with whom he mixes generally. A case in point was that of EFCC boss, Ibrahim Magu and the Secretary of his government, David Babachir Lawal. Similarly, many people would like to see what may likely happen with the accusations labeled against the Senate President, Bukola Saraki over his alleged role in the malfeasances that took place in Society General Bank and other related cases.

Another area where President Buhari is expected to direct his attention with a view to reveal or uncover the monumental corruption is the Petroleum Industry which he personally superintends. Now, Nigerians and the international community are dissatisfied with the steps the government of President Buhari is taking in cleansing the pervading rot in the country’s milk-pot. It is significant to note how President Buhari intends to differ substantially in his leadership style from that of his predecessors who brazenly indulged in self-enrichment ventures, squandering the riches of their countries to improve their status.

It was surprising why President Buhari left ex-president Jonathan off the hook in his crusade against corruption even as his name featured prominently in many investigated cases of corruption. That explains why the multi-facetted corruption in Nigeria is also defined in many colors, some of which majority of Nigerians cannot comprehend, yet everyone now wants to know the pigment added to give a slightly different color to the trillions of Naira budgeted annually but squandered on worthless ventures, in addition to the several hundred million of dollars realized from the crude oil sales that accrued in the federal government’s accounts in the past and which were hopelessly fritted away.

In that regard, therefore, the main thrust of the probe currently undertaken by President Muhammadu Buhari should adequately address the allegations of corruption against the serving elected officials, including governors and legislators, apart from determining how vital national resources were applied or misapplied in the quest to develop the nation in the last few years.

Like this: Like Loading...