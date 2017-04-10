Islamic Scholar Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, Secretary General, Anglican Communion Worldwide, Most Rev. Josiah Idowu Fearon, the state Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai and others during a special graduation ceremony Kaduna Centre for the Study of Christian-Muslim Relations

Published On: Mon, Apr 10th, 2017

From left: Islamic Scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, Kaduna state Deputy Governor, Hon. Barnabas Bala Bantex, the state Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai and Secretary General, Anglican Communion Worldwide, Most Rev. Josiah Idowu Fearon, during a special graduation ceremony for Certifi cate and diploma students of Kaduna Centre for the Study of Christian-Muslim Relations, in Kaduna at the weekend

Photo: Tunde Garba

