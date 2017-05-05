Issues in Ekweremadu’s allegations against EFCC

The media was awash with the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu’s allegation of plans by the EFCC to frame and jail him, occasioning tension in the political space. TAIYE ODEWALE analyses these claims as well as why they are after him

Two days ago, precisely Wednesday, May3, the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu (PDP Enugu West), raised the alarm in the Senate on alleged plan by a cabal in the Presidency, to use operatives of the Economic Crimes and Financial Commission (EFCC), in raiding his house in Enugu, under the guise of being tipped off by a whistle blower and get him implicated in pre- arranged financial cum arms scandal and subsequently arrest him for an offence he knows nothing about with the purpose of getting him out of office as the Deputy Senate President of the 8th Senate, which however has been strongly refuted by the EFCC.

Ekweremadu, who rose through order 43, of the Senate’s standing rules in drawing the attention of Senators to the alleged plot against him submitted that there were grand plans by some cabals in the Presidency to use the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC to implicate him in financial and arms scandal and subsequently detain him for the offence he knows nothing about.

According to him, the alleged plan was disclosed to him by an internal whistle blower in the EFCC, through a letter forwarded to him few days back, was to be carried out on the night of this Saturday, May 6, 2017, through Sunday, May 7, 2017, upon which a claim of huge amount of monies in different currencies and some arms and ammunition were found in his apartment in Enugu.

The letter, with the headline, “Please treat this with utmost secrecy by protecting the identity of the source” upon which Ekweremadu raised the Alarm reads in part: “I am a trained investigative journalist, working under the of EFCC covert intelligence spy police.

“Distinguished senator, there is a grand plan from the cabals in the Presidency using EFCC, as an anti-graft agency to indict and remove you from office. These cabals in the Presidency have mandated the EFCC chairman to carry out this evil operation within two weeks.

“On Saturday, the 6th of May, 2017 through Sunday morning, the EFCC (in collaboration with) local and international media, both print and TV, Radio will raid an apartment under the guise of whistle blowing policy of the federal government with search warrant already obtained in the Magistrate Court to search an apartment alleging to be one of your Guest Houses in Enugu or any suitable available apartment in your senatorial district that will serve this evil purpose.

“EFCC (is) claiming to have received a tip-off from a whistle blower in your state alerting the agency of a large huge amount of money of different currencies in the said apartment belonging to you Senator Ike Ekweremadu, the Deputy Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

According to the letter, part of the implicating items to be purportedly discovered in the apartment under the guise of whistle blowing policy of the federal government, is “huge amount of money with different currencies, such as British Pounds Sterling, US dollars, Indian Rupee, South Africa Rand, and Malaysian Ringgit”.

Others as stated in the letter include, documents alleging to belong to the deputy senate president like “the 2015 campaign memo and logistic, a list of names of chairmen of wards, party men and women that benefited from his empowerment programme, and other cooked-up documents bearing his name signature.

The rest incriminating items allegedly planned to be planted in the apartment are, a single photo portrait of the deputy senate president that will be placed in the sitting room, ammunitions such as AK 47, and two pump action guns with unused bullets.

Ekweremadu further disclosed that the source further wrote that he would thereafter be arrested and detained by the EFCC while there would be sponsored protests in some states of the federation including Lagos, Enugu, Anambra, and Abuja adding that based on the information made available to him, the cabals in the Presidency were planning the action to indict and kill his political ambition as well as portraying him as a corrupt politician before Nigerians and the international community so that he could no longer stand for any future elections.

Peeved by the alleged plan against one of its own, the PDP Senate caucus after an emergency meeting, condemned it in its entirety, declaring that Nigeria will never be allowed to be taken back to the Abacha era.

Briefing the press on the outcome of the emergency meeting, the spokesman of the caucus, Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe, said Nigeria had in the past gone through similar state of intimidation, harassment and persecution and overcome it the way the emerging ones shall surely be overcome.

He said: “The matter of the alleged plan by some persons in the Presidency to use the EFCC to harass, intimidate and place the Deputy Senate President in detention in the next two weeks is condemnable and must be disallowed.

“We hereby call on peace loving Nigerians to be aware of this invidious plan to cow any dissenting voice in the country. A situation where anybody can be set up through security agencies and put in prison for no just cause signals death knell to democracy and human rights in Nigeria”

But hours after the allegation and condemnation from the PDP senate caucus, the EFCC, through a statement issued by its spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren said the allegation was nothing but blackmail.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has been drawn to the alarm purportedly raised by the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu at Wednesday, May 3 plenary of the upper chamber of the national assembly.”.

“The distinguished senator alleged that there were plots by the commission to set him up by planting monies and guns in his residence. “Ekweremadu, who claimed that he was tipped off about the purported plot by an ‘EFCC covert investigative journalist’ privy to the design, told his colleagues that the agency had secured a warrant and plans to storm his home on May 6, 2017, under the guise that it was working on information provided by a whistle blower regarding ‘huge amount of money of (sic) currency in the apartment said to be belonging to you Ike Ekweremadu.

“He said going by the script of the plot he is to be arrested, detained for three weeks and charged to court while his constituents would be mobilised to protest and seek his recall from the national assembly.

“The commission wishes to state in very strong terms that it is not aware of any plot to set up Ekweremadu for any arrest. If any agency is plotting to plant monies and guns in Ekweremadu’s residence, it is certainly not the EFCC as such antics are alien to the commission.

“Nevertheless, the commission is worried by the alarm and the fact that the highly-regarded deputy president of the Nigerian senate would go public with such unverified information without first double-checking with the commission.

“This is not only very strange but smacks of a scripted propaganda campaign to distract the commission by putting it on the defensive. It must be emphatically stated for the benefit of Senator Ekweremadu and others who share similar misconception and jaundiced views of the EFCC that the commission does not need any grand plot to arrest and prosecute him if he is found to have violated any law that EFCC enforces.

“He does not belong in the category of public officers that enjoy immunity from arrest and prosecution by law enforcement agencies. “Once again, the alleged plot by EFCC to raid Senator Ekweremadu’s house on May 6, 2017, exists only in the very fertile imagination of the Distinguished Deputy Senate President’s questionable ‘source’, whom he claims is ‘close to the EFCC”.

Sounding a note of warning on such allegations if being made to stop it from carrying out its statutory duties as regards war against corruption, EFCC added: “Let it be known, however, that there will be no amount of scare-mongering that will dissuade the EFCC from vigorously enforcing its mandate to rid Nigeria of corruption”.

Though allegation and denial between Ekweremadu and EFCC on the alleged plot are not verifiable for now, but some political watchers in Enugu state are insinuating that the immediate past governor of the state, Sullivan Chime, may be behind Ekweremadu’s ordeal as part of his strategies of weakening PDP in the state, having defected to the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC). They are many conjectures as to why anybody is after Ekweremadu. One that is already in public domain since 2015, is his emergence as deputy senate president on the platform of PDP, against the scheme of the APC.

The leadership of the senate which the APC is not comfortable with, in addition to political maneuvers which often times pitted the National Assembly against the Presidency has been a bitter pill for the Executive to swallow. But can all these be fabrications as the anti-graft agency is claiming? The unfolding drama further raises credibility questions on the previously recovery of looted funds by the EFCC, such as the Osborne Apartment, in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Ekweremadu, who rose through order 43, of the Senate’s standing rules in drawing the attention of the Senate to the alleged plot against him… grand plans by a cabal in the Presidency to use…