Issues in parties’ financial, unaudited reports

The recent disclosure by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), that majority of the political parties in the country neither submit their financial report nor audit their fiscal records as stipulated by the Electoral Act, is generating heated debates. EMEKA NZE writes



Apart from the general default by candidates in the maximum amounts stipulated by the Electoral Act for electioneering campaigns, there is also flagrant breach of some of the laws guiding the operations of the political parties in the country by politicians.

For instance, the maximum election expenses to be incurred by a candidate at a presidential election shall be N1 billion; that of governorship is N200 million. For the Senatorial seat, N40 million is the maximum, while House of Representatives attracts N20 million. Similarly, those of state assembly and the chairmanship contest is fixed at N10 million.

Although it is not clear whether the fees include those expended during party nominations, it is common knowledge that the expenditure incurred by political office seekers during elections is a far cry from what the law has prescribed.

However, in order to create a level playing field for all stakeholders in the management of the electoral process, the INEC, aside its other functions, is saddled with the responsibility of monitoring the finances of political parties.

In accordance with the Electoral Act, three financial reports, namely annual report, election donations report and election expenses report are expected to be submitted to the INEC by political parties in the country.

INEC’s Political Party Finance book notes that the essence of this monitoring is “to check unrestricted use of money in politics and in turn avoid a situation where a few rich individuals hijack a party for their own personal interests which can create instability within the political system.”

Thus, political parties are to disclose information regarding their finances to prevent “seamy characters from infiltrating the political system and bastardizing the democratic process.”

Unfortunately, however, Chairman of INEC, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, penultimate week at the quarterly media pally disclosed that only two political parties had complied with the law which required them to submit their financial details to the commission six months after an election.

Yakubu while listing the three audit reports expected from political parties as annual finance report, campaign expenditure and donations, said “All political parties are in default in these areas. Only two parties have complied with the six months requirement.’’

The members of the public could not have expected otherwise from these political parties given the shoddy manner in which they are run- some of them, without sounding immodest, neither have offices from which to operate nor can they boast of a sound financial footing to defray the salary and emoluments of administrative workers.

It would have assuaged public sentiment if the chairman of the commission did not merely complain of the parties observing the rules of financial operation in breach, he ought to have run the gamut of mentioning the two parties that have complied as well exposed those which have flouted the rule.

What can be deciphered from Yakubu’s disclosure is a feeling of despondency on the part of INEC for the commission’s helmsman to have made it public that the parties are unable to put forward their financial records which is a requirement of the law.

This conclusion stems from the premise that “the commission on its own is expected to provide support to all registered political parties by helping them develop and implement efficient system of records keeping and information management.”

It would have met public expectation if INEC told the gathering the effort it had made to ensure compliance which met the brick wall of the parties.

Since it is a legitimate duty of INEC to monitor political parties’ finances, the proper thing for the commission to do to ensure compliance is to explore legal options instead of crying wolf.

For instance, how will a political party which holds funds outside Nigeria or retains funds remitted to it from outside the country be made to forfeit the funds and pay a fine of not less than N500, 000.00 as the sanction stipulated by Section 88 of the Electoral Act (as amended)?

In Nigeria’s political environment where stakeholders often deliberately flout the rules, legal option remains the only means of enforcing compliance and (or) sanctions. Any attempt to undermine this in favour of moral suasion when dealing with political parties, will amount to effort in futility.

Most parties, especially, those which have become sources of unnecessary distractions to Nigerians during elections for their feeble efforts, are ironically expecting to be funded by INEC. To some of these parties, INEC cannot put something on nothing.

The meaning of this is they (parties) do not account for what they son not own nor should INEC expect a report, whether annual, donation or election, when it has not given out the funds to the parties in the first place.

This was well enunciated at the meeting of INEC and the political parties when the Chairman of Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Muhammad Nalado called on the Commission to fund the political parties. In the meantime the issue continues to generate concerns and questions begging for answers, among which is Can the scenario be changed before the next general elections?