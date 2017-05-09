IT expert calls for state of emergency in power sector

A Computer Engineer, Mr Taofi k Babaita has urged the federal government to declare a state of emergency in the power sector immediately to save the industrial sector from total collapse.

Babaita made the call yesterday in Ilorin while briefi ng newsmen. He said that once the crisis in the power sector was resolved, lot of problems facing the countryparticularly in the industrial sector would be overcome. According to him, the idea of government diversifying the economy will be a mirage except the power sector is adequately looked into. Babaita decried that the inadequacies in the power sector were hindering the engineering practice in the country as most manufacturers preferred to manufacture their goods outside the country.

“Th ey will then bring the goods back to Nigeria and sell at exorbitant prices due to the high production cost. “Nigerian engineers do not lack the know how to develop and invent in new technologies. “Th ey excel outside the shores of the land but here their major constraint is lack of power,’’ he said. Th e IT expert said he was baffl ed with how terrorists operating in the country had yet to be tracked down in spite of the global technological advancement. He called for a synergy between the computer experts and security operatives in order to fi nd a lasting solution to terrorists’ activities