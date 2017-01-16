Jaiz Foundation donates ambulance to Muslim hospital

Share This





















By AbdulRaheem Aodu,

Kaduna

Jaiz Charity and Development Foundation, at the weekend, donated an ambulance to Muslim Hospital in Tudun Wada, Kaduna south local government area of Kaduna state.

The Foundation also donated 12 knitting and 12 sewing machines, two gas cylinders and two gas oven to Taimako Human Development Foundation, a co-educational primary school for orphans, in Doka, Kaduna North local government area of the state.

Making the separate donations, the Director General and Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation, Ambassador Adamu Babangida Ibrahim, said Jaiz Charity and Development Foundation is poised towards improving the quality of life and provision of timely socio-economic development support through direct and indirect intervention to the Muslim Ummah and humanity at large.

He said the various donations were in response to a letter of request for intervention from the benefiting organizations, adding that the Foundation is always ready to support Islamic and humanity causes.

Ambassador Ibrahim urged that “the items should be put to judicious use and maintained properly to make them last. The Jaiz Foundation intends to improve on the assistance and support we give as the need arises.

“Our pride is to see that our intervention goes to the right people, I urge you to use the items to the benefit of mankind” he stressed.

Responding, the immediate past President of the Taimako Development Foundation of Nigeria, Hajiya Sslamatu Sadiya Abdul commended Jaiz Foundation for their intervention which she described as timely.

She assured that the items donated to them will be judiciously utilised by the students.

Like this: Like Loading...