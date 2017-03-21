Jallet gets France call as Sagna out injured

France coach Didier Deschamps has called up right-back Christophe Jallet for Saturday’s World Cup qualifi er against Luxembourg in place of injured Bacary Sagna. Manchester City’s Sagna, 34, had joined the France team at their training camp at Clairefontaine outside Paris but was diagnosed with a left adductor injury, the French Football Federation (FFF) revealed. “Taking note of his forfeit, Didier Deschamps called up Lyon’s Christophe Jallet who will arrive late this afternoon,” the FFF said in a statement. Th e 33-year-old Jallet has 11 caps for France, most recently against the Netherlands in March 2016. France play lowly Luxembourg, ranked 135th in the world by Fifa, on Saturday followed by a friendly against Spain the following Tuesday. France lead their qualifying Group A for the 2018 World Cup in Russia with ten points, ahead of the Netherlands and Sweden (7), Bulgaria (6), Belarus (2) and Luxembourg (1)