Jamaica considering medal appeal

Jamaica may appeal against the decision to strip the rest of its Beijing 4x100m relay squad of their gold medals after Nesta Carter’s failed drugs test.

Usain Bolt stands to lose one of his nine Olympic golds after a retest of Carter’s sample from the 2008 Games was found to contain a banned stimulant.

Michael Frater, Asafa Powell and Dwight Thomas also face forfeiting medals.

“We have to decide what the best legal process is,” Jamaican Olympic Association chief Mike Fennell said.

“It is a team and we are interested in ensuring they are properly protected and given a fair chance of clearing their names.”

Carter’s lawyer confirmed on Wednesday that the sprinter will lodge his own appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Bolt, 30, completed a ‘triple triple’ in Rio last summer. He won gold in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay to add to his successes in the same events in 2008 and 2012.

Carter, 31, was also part of the squad that won the event in London five years ago and helped Jamaica win at the World Championships in 2011, 2013 and 2015.

He ran the first leg in Beijing for Jamaica’s 4x100m relay team, which also included Bolt, Frater, Powell and Thomas, who ran in the heats.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC), who are responsible for authorising the retests for both the Beijing 2008 and London 2012 Games, released updated statistics about the process on Wednesday.

It May, it was reported that they had retested 454 selected doping samples from 2008 and a further 250 from London using the latest scientific analysis methods.

