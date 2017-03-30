JAMB abolishes CBT, to establish centres for blind candidates

By AbdulRaheem Aodu

Kaduna

Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is set to abolish Computer Based Test (CBT) method for Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for an eight-key device due to low computer literacy level among candidates.

Registrar of the board, Prof. Ishaq Olanrewaju Oloyede, who said this in Kaduna yesterday, added that the board would not revert to the old paper and pencil mode.

He added that the board had collaborated with a private institute to set up dedicated UTME centres for visually impaired candidates in Abuja, Lagos and Kano in 2018.

Addressing the opening ceremony of Strategic Planning Retreat on Monitoring and Supervision of 2017 UTME, held at Arewa House in Kaduna, Oloyede said the eight-key device would eradicate the challenge of computer illiteracy and phobia for mouse by some candidates.

Speaking on the new arrangements for the visually impaired candidates, the JAMB Registrar said, Digital Bridge Institute in partnership with the board had agreed to set up three dedicated centres in Abuja, Lagos and Kano in 2018, adding that the board would support the centres with necessary inputs.

He said: “It is not enough for Politically Exposed Persons (PEP) to visit examination centres with sirens and large entourage of government functionaries with very little impact to show for their participation, other than to be under television camera lights and beamed same to the whole world but yet, the outcome of the examination is laced with stories of examination malpractice.

“This time around, the major players with requisite integrity, intelligence and appropriate knowledge of the assessment would be fully engaged to actively participate in the supervision of the examination.”