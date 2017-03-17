JAMB makes U-turn, accepts awaiting result for UTME

By Martin Paul

Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB), has reversed the ban placed on waiting results candidates against it Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME).

The board, had two weeks ago, modified its time table for the 2017 UTME and ban candidates, who had not completed their senior secondary school from sitting for the examination.

But, in a statement yesterday, the board said candidates awaiting results of their various certificate examinations, were eligible to register and sit for the examination.

JAMB’s spokesman, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, however, stressed that any candidate who fails to obtain their results between May and August, would not be confirmed for admission into any tertiary institution.

According to him, this would enable JAMB grant admission to only qualified candidates who are ready to advance their educational pursuit in tertiary institutions, conserve resources and also provide credible data.

“Nigerians are still not clear whether candidates with awaiting results will write our exams or not. Today, we want to make it categorically clear that candidates with awaiting results are eligible to register and sit for our examinations. However, the board will not confirm any admission for any candidate with awaiting result.

“All candidates who are desirous of tertiary education are to upload their O’ Level result on our site. We don’t want to be giving admissions to candidates that are not qualified to be admitted. It has been discovered over time that most of the times when these candidates are admitted, they don’t meet the requirements.

“You have from May up to August to upload your result. At the point of admission we would have sieved our records and any candidate who has not uploaded his or her result at that point, is not eligible for admission.

“We have a good number of candidates who have written their exams in years past and they have their results ready waiting for this process, we will factor those ones and the few ones that will get their results before August. We are not working for those that will be writing their exams. But if by chance you write your ‘O’ Level examinations and JAMB this year and your result is ready, good for you.”

He added that candidates, who are not computer literate, have a choice of applying for a UTME mock examination at a fee of N700, 00 nationwide.

Benjamin explained that the UTME mock examination was optional and aimed at allowing students have a feel of the Computer Based Test (CBT), especially those ignorant of the CBT process.