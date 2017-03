By AbdulRaheem Aodu Kaduna

The three senators representing Kaduna state at the National Assembly (NASS) have expressed their readiness to be part of the fi rst Attahiru Jega National Colloquium.

Th e national colloquium, organised by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kaduna council, and the offi ce of the Vice President, North-west zone of NUJ in collaboration with Pax Community Partnership Projects (PCPP), was expected to feature personalities from all parts of Nigeria and beyond.

Th e national colloquium on Elections, Corruption and Roadmap to 2019 has as theme: “2015 Polls’ Reminiscence; Lessons, Postscript and Imperatives of Rule of Law” to be discussed by renowned resource persons. Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi representing Kaduna North Senatorial District while receiving the leadership of the Kaduna Council and management of PCPP in his Abuja offi ce on a courtesy visit, commended NUJ for such a well-thought program which he said is apt.