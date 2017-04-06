JIBWIS national scribe dies at 63

By Muhammad Tanko Shittu

Jos

JIBWIS national secretary, Sheikh Alhassan Saeed Adam, is death, his male eldest son, Abdulbasit Alhassan Saeed, has confirmed.

He died at the age of 63 years.

Sheikh Saeed was until his death a renown Islamic scholar, and was National Secretary of the council of Ulama, Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa Ikamatissunah (JIBWIS), as well as national director of education in the Islamic organisation.

He was also the co-chairman of Council of Ulama, Plateau state.

The family source said he died after a protracted illness.

He survived by many wives and children.