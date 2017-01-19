Jigawa Savings and Loans’ success story

Share This





















By Sunusi Usaini Madobi

The Jigawa Saving and Loans Limited is a primary mortgage bank that was licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria to execute mortgage banking services as well as retail banking operations to mobilize savings in accordance with statutory provisions.

Since inception the company has excelled in the discharge of its mandate. On his appointment as Managing Director of Jigawa Savings and Loans, Alhaji Babangida Umar Gantsa, a veteran banker, introduced series of innovations which enhanced mortgage and retail banking.

The vision and mission of the company is to be one of the leading players in the development of mortgage in Nigeria, and to be the provider of affordable housing finance to all categories of Nigerians. It’s object is also achieve effective and efficient service delivery through optimum use of trained man power and cutting edge technology within Jigawa state and the nation at large in line with global best practice.

The Jigawa Saving and Loans Limited is equally among the primary mortgage banks that were accredited by the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) to access the National Housing Fund (NHF) loan on behalf of NHF contributors.

The bank was recently recapitalized to the tune of N2.5 billion in line with CBN’ directives for all primary mortgage banks to raise their capital base.

The Jigawa State government and the 27 local governments in the state are the main shareholders of Jigawa Savings and Loans Ltd; they injected additional fund and property swap to raise the capital base of the bank to N2.5 billion.

Jigawa Savings and Loans is one of the leading primary mortgage banks in the packaging of NHF loan as the bank has packaged about 500 NHF loans on behalf of NHF contributors. In addition, it has its corporate headquarters at Nuhu Mohd. Sunusi Tower, Sani Abacha Way, Dutse. It has four branches performing creditably and effectively with thousands of customers patronizing the branches located at Ringim, Kazaure, Maigatari and Dutse.

The organizational structure of the bank include the board of directors, MD/CEO, two general managers, the auditors and SLA report to the board while the two GMS, other unit heads and branch managers report to the MD/CEO. The bank’s services include current account, savings account, fixed deposit, mortgage loans, NHF loan account, mortgage advisory services, salary, advance, overdraft facility, personal loan and LPO financing term loan.

The company achievements include completion of 90 units of one bed room houses, securing the disbursement of N224 million NHF loans from FMBNE for the state, expanding customer base from 21,021 to 25,904.

Arrangement is underway for the construction of 40 housing units across the 27 local government areas of the state, which would be sold to civil servants. The project is in collaboration with Jigawa State government and the Nigeria Labour Congress, Jigawa State branch with Savings and Loans as a key player.

The 774 housing units in Dutse are supervised and managed by the company, which has played a significant role towards the provision of housing to the teeming work force in the state.

Most of civil servants, who are beneficiaries of the scheme, expressed joy and commended the effort of Savings and Loans for coming to their rescue and alleviating their suffering on housing.

Training and re-training of staff is one of the cardinal principles of Jigawa Savings and Loans. This has yielded fruitful result as the training has equipped the staff with modern trend in banking and mortgage services. Moreover, the staff can compete with their counterparts across the country. Several certificates of excellence and meritorious services had been awarded to Jigawa Savings and Loans in recognition of credible banking and effective mortgage services. The four branches located in four local governments contributed immensely towards boosting the local economy of the area through various banking services offered at the grassroots level.

Most of the customers prefer to operate the account with Jigawa Savings and Loans rather than third generation banks because of its effective and efficient services.

With skyrocketing prices of building materials due to the economic recession in the country, it would be difficult for an intermediate civil servant to own a house, but Jigawa Savings and Loans is playing crucial role in this direction to help civil servants own house before retiring from service through their NHF scheme.

On courtesy call at Jigawa Government House, MD, FMBN described Jigawa Savings and Loans as one of the leading institutions in the country in the areas of professionalism and service delivery, noting it is worthy of emulation by others.

Jigawa Savings and Loans Ltd. has equally enhanced the socio-economic development of Jigawa State through various programmes and schemes to support customers to secure loans to boost small trade with little or no interest.

Many customers are trooping to make good use of the opportunity offered by the company to make their businesses buoyant by increasing their capitalization.

The board of directors, comprising economic and seasoned accountants with decades of experience, meets regularly to discuss issues of prime concern.

In conclusion, we congratulate the management of Jigawa Savings and Loans for the remarkable achievements recorded and enjoined the good customers to continue patronizing Jigawa Savings and Loans in view of its laudable programmes in banking services.

Madobi wrote from Dutse, Jigawa state

