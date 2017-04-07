Jigawa’s quest for qualitative housing

Jigawa State Housing Corporation is an agency under the state ministry of land vested with responsibility of providing housing accommodation to state and federal civil servants as well as interested individuals and organizations in accordance with its enabling law.

The corporation, under the charismatic leadership of Babangida Abubakar Sadiq, maintained the existing structure of houses in the state, which includes Gida Dubu Housing Estate in Yadi and Dutse, the Red Bricks in Fatara and several other structures.

The state governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Badaru Abubukar, was recognized as one of the best governors in the provision of housing durind the 2016 Abuja National Housing Show. The award was presented to the governor by Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola.

Currently, plans are underway for the construction of forty-unit housing estates in each of the 27 local government areas, which would be allocated to civil servants. The scheme, which is a collaboration of Jigawa Housing Corporation, Jigawa Savings and Loans Ltd. and the Nigerian Labour Congress, is aimed at alleviating the lingering housing deficit in the state.

The corporation, which has professionals such as engineers, quantity surveyors, town planners, and architects, contributes immensely towards the social, economic and political development of Jigawa State. The corporation is also reputed to maintain a cordial relationship with its tenants across the state.

The introduction of various schemes has enhanced service delivery as some of the houses are on owner/occupier basis while others are on rental basis. When interviewed, most civil servants living in the houses, express joy and appreciation on the maintenance and good sanitary condition of the houses. They commended the corporation and re-affirmed their commitment to support the corporation as a major stakeholder in housing, shelter and urbanization, in line with international best practices.

The present administration in Jigawa State is committed towards the construction of additional houses across the 27 local government areas and the pool of professionals of the state housing corporation has an important role to play in this direction, which would go a long way in achieving housing for all by the year 2025 as targeted earlier.

The National Housing Scheme, currently being implemented by the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing is a clear testimony by the present administration to provide enough houses across the 36 state of the federation. In Jigawa State, the project is going smoothly with standard and quality as stipulated in the contractual agreement.

The Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing has on several occasions commended the unflinching determination, commitment, zeal and concern of Jigawa Housing Corporation in the discharge of its onerous responsibility, describing it as worthy of emulation.

It is imperative to salute the current struggle of the housing corporation in their effort and commitment in the area of housing and urbanization as the organization has remained one of the vibrant, committed and dynamic in the discharge of their statutory mandate.

The arrangement in the pipeline for the construction of forty housing units in each local government area is nearing fruition and the state housing corporation is the number one stakeholder in the undertaking. No wonder, several housing corporations across the states of the federation are trooping to emulate the sound leadership quality of the corporation, which serves as a morale booster in all ramifications.

The statutory setting of the corporation is yet another area of prime concern.

The chairman of the corporation and other members of the board meet from time to time to discuss issues of importance with regards to the corporation. They take decisions on top management issues and come up with lasting solutions that move the housing corporation forward.

Commentators, analysts and estate and property experts have described the Jigawa Housing Corporation as unique and efficient in the provision of cheap and affordable housing

The Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria has equally expressed appreciation for the services offered by the corporation to enhance the provision of qualitative and affordable housing to the teeming Jigawa State workforce.

The collaboration of the corporation with other key players in housing and urbanization justifies the commitment of the agency to work in accordance with statutory provisions in order to achieve the desired set objectives with professionalism, high standard and integration of different individuals and organizations.

It is imperative to salute the current trend of training by the Jigawa Housing Corporation which yielded fruitful result as staff were trained to maintain professionalism.

The corporation contributes immensely towards the implementation of the present administration’s policy to provide adequate houses to the teeming workforce in the state to alleviate the suffering they encounter in securing accommodation.

On a visit to the housing estates belonging to the corporation, one would be impressed on the level of maintenance and conducive atmosphere in the vicinity. The rental and owner/occupier scheme is to ensure fairness, equity and justice among the workforce.

Kudos to Jigawa State Housing Corporation for the numerous achievements recorded despite some challenges. We equally enjoin the good people of Jigawa state, especially its workforce, to assist the corporation to achieve the desired objectives.

Sunusi Usaini Madobi,

Dutse, Jigawa state