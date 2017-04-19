JISIEC may ditch card reader for July1 poll

By Muhammad Aliyu

Dutse

Jigawa state Independent Electoral Commission (JISIEC) has said that it may not necessarily use the card readers for the July 1, 2017, local government election, the executive chairman of the Commission, Alhaji Sani Muhammad Ahmed, has said.

The chairman, who was quoted on the Voice of America (VOA), Hausa Service, said there was no law which compelled even the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to use card readers during elections, saying even the one used during the 2015 general elections was a mere arrangements between political parties and INEC.

“It is neither in the 1999 Constitution as amended nor in the 2010 electoral Act any section or sub- sections where they compelled electoral bodies to use card readers,” he said.

He said he contacted the Independent National Electoral Commission about the issue of card readers, but looking at its cost effectiveness, they might rule using out, because they were not sure

whether they have expert staff that will operate the computers.

He said his Commission had set a site the whopping sum of N700 million to be spent for the incoming election pointed out that the reason what forced them to postpone the proposed local councils election last year was due to financial predicament the country experienced, Jigawa inclusive.

He noted that during the meeting with all stakeholders on March 3, 2017 , the Commission had lifted all political activities, adding that sales of nominations forms began since then and it would be closed on April 22.