Judges’ arrest: Buhari’s lawyer gave Ademola N.5m – Witness

By Vivian Okejeme

Abuja

The prosecution witness number 16th, Babatunde Adepoju, in the ongoing trial of the Federal High Court Judge, Justice Adeniyi Ademola, and three others, yesterday revealed that a payment of N500, 000 was made by President Muhammadu Buhari’s lawyer to the Justice.

Adepoju, an operative of the Department of State Services (DSS), admitted before Justice Jude Okeke of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court that in the course of his investigation, he discovered the payment of N500, 000 paid by one of President Buhari’s lawyers in support of Justice Ademola’s family during the wedding ceremony of their daughter.

Under cross-examination led by the counsel to Joe Agi Jeph Njikonye, the witness said although the money, which was paid by Kola Awodehin, was made at a time Buhari’s certificate saga was pending before Justice Ademola, such could, however, not be taking as bribery.

When confronted with the fact that he tendered documents in relation to certain court judgement, claiming the judgement were influenced, the counsel then asked, in the case of the second defendant, do you know any payment that reflects those payments, again, the witness said ‘No.’

On the allegation that Tinubu influenced the appointment of the wife of Mr Olabowale, the witness said it was an earlier allegation made against her.

When asked if he investigated the allegation, he said he did not.

He further admitted that he was aware that Mrs Ademola was the most senior permanent Secretary in Lagos state Civil Service.

Still under cross-examination, the witness was further asked if anybody has laid claim to the money allegedly found at the residence of Justice Ademola, or if anybody has come up to say that the money found was given to Ademola as bribe, he said ‘No.’

Njinkoye also took the witness on the allegation of bribery to influence the release of Col. Sambo Dasuki and Nnamdi Kanu on bail.

The witness, again, admitted before the court that he was aware that the federal government did not only submit in the open court that the offense was bailable, it did not oppose the bail applications made on behalf of the two.

On Kanu, the witness told the court he was aware he was earlier granted bail by a Magistrate court.

On the petition by one Jenkins Gwede against the first defendant, he admitted knowledge of the fact that the petitioner withdrew the petition, stating that allegations made against the first defendants were false.

Gwede was said to have petitioned National Judicial Council (NJC) on April 2, 2016, and withdrew same on April 4, two days after.

In his short ruling, Justice Okeke ruled that both parties would from four days from yesterday submit their written addresses.

He adjourned the matter till March 15, for adoption of the written on the defence of no-case submission.