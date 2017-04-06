Judges’ arrest: Court discharges, acquits Ademola, others

By Vivian Okejeme

Abuja

Justice Jude Okeke of Federal Capital Territory High Court, yesterday, freed Justice Adeniyi Ademola of the Federal High Court, his wife, Olubowale who is the Head of Service, Lagos state, and their family lawyer, Joe Agi, from the 18-count corruption charge filed against them by the federal government.

Ruling on a no case submission filed by the defendants, the trial judge, Justice Okeke dismissed all the 18-count charge and consequently discharged the defendants of the charge.

Justice Ademola was one of the seven judges the DSS launched a sting operation against on October 7 and 8, 2015.

The prosecution counsel, Segun Jegede, while presenting his case called 18 witnesses to testify against the defendants.

In a ruling that lasted for about four hours, Justice Okeke held that the prosecution had not in any way link the defendants with any of the 18 counts in the charge and as such there is no basis to call on the defendants to open defence in the matter.

On the count of conspiracy, the court held that the prosecution charged the defendants based on a non existing law and such count cannot stand before a reasonable tribunal.

On the payment of N 30 million by Agi into the account of Mrs. Ademola, the court held that the prosecution failed to show that the payment was a gratification in order to pervert the cause of justice.

Dismissing the count relating to the purchase of a BMW car for the son of Justice Ademola, Ademide, the court held that the prosecution did not show any link that the said was corruptly obtained by the judge through his son.

“The witness evidence did not link the first defendant to the BMW car. He does not link Ademide as an agent in which he was given to his father. Once this is not so, there is no need to proceed. No evidence that the car was corruptly given and received.

“Count 9 did not establish any prima facie case. The count is, therefore, struck out and the defendants discharged,’ the court held.