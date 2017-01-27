Judges not owed 4-month salaries – Senate

Share This





















By Taiye Odewale

Abuja

Senate yesterday debunked the information that federal judges were being owed four-month salary arrears.

Deputy Senate Leader, Bala Ibn Na’Allah (APC, Kebbi South), had, on Tuesday, informed the Senate through a point of order that federal judges in the country were being owed four months’ salary arrears which he said may further make the judiciary vulnerable to corruption.

However, at yesterday’s plenary, the chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, David Umaru (APC, Niger East), told the Senate that salaries of the judges had been paid up-to-date.

According to him, findings of the Joint Committees on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters in collaboration with the National Judicial Council (NJC) and the Federal Ministry of Finance show that the December salaries of the judges were paid on January 17, 2017 aside those of September, October and November 2016 that had been confirmed paid before the year ended.

He said: “We have carried out the assignment given to us by this hallowed chamber. I and distinguished Senator (John) Enoh jointly and severally consulted with the National Judicial Council, a body charged with the responsibility to collect, control and disburse all monies – capital and recurrent – for the judiciary.

“Also, the Federal Ministry of Finance that is responsible for the allocation and disbursement of funds to MDAs was also consulted.

“We found as a matter of fact that the judges had actually been paid for the month of December. And that the judges were not owed in arrears for the remaining months. We have confirmed that the December payment was actually effected on the 17th of January.

“So, this is the position on that. So, we felt that it is necessary to let this chamber know that there are no outstanding salaries being owed judges.”

Meanwhile, the Senate President Bukola Saraki has made slight changes in the chairmanship composition of standing committees by making the former Senate leader, Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South) chairman of the Committee on INEC, while the former chairman of INEC, Senator Abba Kyari (APC, Borno North), now heads Committee on Defence.

Others are Senator George Sekibo (PDP, Rivers East) assigned the chairmanship position of Committee on Interior, Magnus Abe (APC, Rivers South East) chairman, Committee on FERMA and Senator Atai Aidoko (PDP, Kogi East) is to head the Committee on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

