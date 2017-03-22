Judge’s withdrawal stalls FUTA VC’s trial

Th e corruption trial of the Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Technology (FUTA), Adebiyi Daramola, was yesterday stalled following the withdrawal, from the case, by the trial judge, Ademola Bola.

Th e judge’s withdrawal followed a petition by the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), FUTA branch and other unions in the university, alleging that the judge was biased. Th e Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) fi led a nine-count charge against Daramola, alongside the institution’s Bursar, Ayodeji Oresegun, bordering on abuse of offi ce, conspiracy and obtaining by false pretence. Th e judge, while describing the petition as “frivolous,” transferred the case to another judge for continuation on March 30.

Shortly after counsel had announced their appearance, Bola drew the attention of the court to the petition which accused him of bias and “being tele-guided by a certain person” in the case. Th e judge, who was obviously angry by the allegation, said the petition by FUTA Joint Action Committee, comprising SSANU and NAAT, was the fi rst of such against him in his eight years as a chief magistrate and 15 years as a judge.

While calling on the union leaders, namely Bayo Aladerotohun, Dele Durojaye and Omoraka Ejiro to confi rm they actually wrote the petition, only Aladerotohun of NASU was physically present in court. Aladerotohun insisted they stood by their petition when the judge gave him an opportunity to review their position.