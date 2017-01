Judiciary: Non-payment of salaries, recipe for graft – SANs, SERAP

Share This





















By Vivian Okejeme and Moses John

Abuja

As judges and workers in the federal judiciary continue to lament the non-payment of their salaries, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, and senior lawyers have described the development both as “illegal and a recipe for corruption.”

Specifically, they posited that the situation was not only a mockery of the current administration’s reform agenda in the judiciary, but also it’s zero tolerance for corruption.

While the judges are being owed four months’ salaries, the judicial workers are owed December salary. They lamented the low-key Christmas and New Year celebration with their families and relations.

Commenting on the development, some silks, who spoke to Blueprint in Abuja, said the tendency for workers to be tempted to do what is illegal, is high, if they are not paid.

They also blamed the system the nation operates as being responsible for the situation the nation’s judiciary found itself.

SANs position

A Professor of Law, Awa Kalu, SAN, noted that the recession the country is battling with may have been responsible.

Responding to one of our reporters’ inquiry, he simply said, “we are in recession.”

Also speaking, another senior advocate, Paul Erokoro, said, if indeed they have not been paid, the country is yet to put in place an effective way of dealing with corruption.

According to him, judicial workers are Nigerians and they have bills to pay.

He said: “If indeed they have not been paid their salaries, it means we don’t have a system yet to have a corrupt free society.

“They have bills to pay and if their salaries are not paid, it means they will have to find other ways of making money to meet up with their obligations. We have been going to the court and we see that they lack funds to run the courts.”

Speaking in similar vein, another silk, Femi Falana, on his part blamed the entire system the country is operating for the sad development.

According to him, judicial workers are not alone in non-payment of salaries.

“Under the Labour Act, it is illegal not to pay salary of workers for one month. The temptation to do what is illegal will be there. As a matter of fact, it is a recipe for corruption.”

JUSUN cries out

Lamenting the delay in an interview with Blueprint, President, Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JSUN), Comrade Marwan Mustapha Adamu, advised the president to be mindful of those planning to sabotage its effort at reforming the judiciary.

According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari should as a matter of urgency intervene with a view of addressing the ugly situation, adding that the president should be mindful of those who may be sabotaging his efforts to reform the Judiciary.

“As I speak with you, the salary of all non judicial officers at the federal level and judicial officers across the federation have not been paid. The federal judicial officers celebrated the festivity without buying anything for their loved ones.

“While we commend the present administration war on corruption, we want to also appeal to ensure prompt payment of salary to workers because that would motivate them to discharge their duties without any fear of favour”.

Some of the staff, who spoke to our correspondent under anonymity, said it’s been terrible living without their monthly salary, especially for the month of December.

A very senior staff at the Court of Appeal, who craved anonymity, said apart from the payment of salaries, it’s been difficult running the office.

According to him, “things have not been easy for us. You can imagine not getting salary for the month of December up till this time. It’s not funny at all!

“The most annoying aspect is that some of the judges do not understand that there is no fund to run the office, they just want things done.”

Corroborating this, a staff of Federal High Court, who also spoke under anonymity, said it’s a terrible situation in the nation, adding that she was paid November salary in the first week of December.

“My sister, we were not paid December salary. We received November pay in the first week of December and that was all we had for the all festive season. Just imagine that. They said its recession and asked us to exercise patient,” she added.

SERAP warns Buhari

Also condemning the situation, SERAP told President Muhammadu Buhari to use his “good offices and leadership to urgently instruct all appropriate authorities to release budgetary allocations for the immediate payment of outstanding salaries and allowances of judges and judicial workers across the country.”

In a letter dated January 18, 2017 and signed by SERAP Executive Director, Adetokunbo Mumuni, the organisation said, “The Senate of Nigeria has disclosed that federal judges have not been paid their salaries and allowances for four months.

“SERAP is seriously concerned that failing to pay regularly and punctually the salaries and allowances of judges amounts to an implicit interference, and would seem to make judges dependent on the will of other branches of government, especially the executive, for the payment of their salaries.”

The organisation further warned that, “should all outstanding salaries and allowances of judges and judicial workers not immediately paid, SERAP will explore all legal avenues nationally and internationally to compel your government to uphold the cardinal principle of judicial independence by ensuring a policy of regular and punctual payment of salaries and allowances of judges and judicial workers.”

The letter reads in part: “SERAP notes that the independence of the judiciary has always been considered one of the important elements of the Nigerian constitutional system. This cardinal constitutional and international guarantee cannot be made to yield to any alleged economic necessity.”

“SERAP believes that it is a contradiction in terms to fight judicial corruption and yet not regularly and punctually pay judges and judicial workers their salaries and allowances. If we may ask, what is the point of granting the judiciary independence on the one hand if it is taken away with the other, for example, by failing and/or refusing to regularly and punctually pay their salaries and allowances? SERAP argues that that which is prohibited from being done directly may not be accomplished by indirection. The law abhors evasions and subterfuges.”

“It is important for our judiciary to remain perfectly independent, and beyond the suspicion of any outside influence. SERAP believes that the effect of the non-payment of salaries and allowances of judges is to reduce the purchasing power of judges, diminish the benefits to which they are entitled under the 1999 Constitution (as amended), and ultimately weaken the judiciary, which is the last hope of the common man.”

“It is double jeopardy for our judges whose salaries and allowances are not regularly and punctually paid, as these judges may not, by reason of their calling, be able to personally challenge the matter in court. And the possibility of resolving the matter in a judicial proceeding may be limited since several judges have an interest in the matter, and may not therefore with propriety undertake to hear and decide it.”

“It will be a national embarrassment if our judges are compelled to decide this, since the judges like every citizen have a right to an effective remedy and they will be perfectly entitled to approach the court for reliefs if your government does not urgently find satisfactory solutions to this problem.”

“For a government that has repeatedly expressed commitment to fight official corruption, it is absolutely important to work proactively to maintain the principle of the separation of powers as a basis for liberty and justice, especially given the fact that the judiciary is the most vulnerable of the three branches of government.”

“It will be extremely difficult to attract good and competent men and women to the bench, and to make them independent when the salaries and allowances of judges are not regularly and punctually paid.”

“Refusing to pay the salaries and allowances of judges may well be construed as having for its purpose an attack upon the independence of the judiciary, as judges are less independent if they have to beg for their salaries and allowances to be paid.”

“It is essential to the preservation of the rights of every individual, his/her life, liberty, property, and character, that there be an impartial interpretation of the laws, and administration of justice. But the right of every citizen to be tried by judges as free, impartial, and independent as the lot of humanity will admit cannot be enjoyed as long as judges’ salaries and allowances are not regularly and punctually paid.”

“An independent judge is a proper and necessary guardian of human rights, and should never be subservient to those on whom they are dependent for their salaries, and their bread. The independence of the judiciary cannot be sacrificed because of an economic depression. And the provisions of the constitution cannot be disregarded on the same ground, and as such, regular and punctual payment of judges’ salaries and allowances ought to be your government’s top priority.”

“SERAP, therefore, urges you to use your good offices and leadership position to instruct the appropriate authorities to release budgetary allocations to ensure the immediate payment of all outstanding salaries and allowances of judges and judicial workers.”

“We also urge you to publicly commit and guarantee regular and timely payment of salaries and allowances of judges and judicial workers.”

