Kabiru Saraha’s vision for Kogi

By Abdul Majeed Musa

Kogi state came into existence as a geographical and political reality about 26 years ago. Kogi state was created as a multi-ethic, multi-lingual, multi-religious state with strong inclination to constitutionalism and good governance. However, there is no other option than the determination and collective efforts by all Kogites to mould a vibrant state out of its many nationalities.

But development doesn’t happen by accident but by men and women of vision and resolve. State building is always work in progress, a dynamic process in constant need of nurturing and re-invention. Kabiru Saraha is one leader that is strategically placed to lead Kogi towards development.

Saraha postulates that state building has many important aspects. First, it is about building a political entity which corresponds to a given territory, based on some generally accepted rules, norms and principles, and a common citizenship. Second, it is also about building institutions which symbolise the political entity – institutions such as a bureaucracy, economy, the judiciary, universities, civil service, and civil societies.

Above all, he believes in building a common sense of purpose, of shared destiny, a collective sense of belonging. Saraha believes that state building is about building the tangible and intangible threads that hold a political entity together and give it a sense of purpose. Even in these days of globalisation and rapid international flows of people and ideas, having a viable state remains inevitable. He also believes that in today’s world scientific and technological skills, industry, productivity and competitiveness are the major determinants of state power.

Saraha is worried that Kogi state has under-performed in her 26 years of state building efforts by successive administrations. He wonders why repeated efforts to re-jig the political and economic structures, despite our enormous human and natural resources endowments have been so difficult and the fruits so patchy? He formulates three areas of appraisal, namely, threats and challenges posed by the environment for state-building; quality of leadership that has confronted these challenges and; the fragility of political and development institutions.

He emphasises the need to understand the environment for building Kogi state in order to clearly identify our strengths, weaknesses and core challenges. We also need to entrench and evolve a system of leadership, recruitment and accountability which produces leaders that will confront the challenges in a way that is beneficial for Kogi state building. He always notes that, nations or states are a product of the human will, ingenuity, imaginations and the institutions that sustain their collective exertions.

Therefore, to succeed in building Kogi state, we must strive through objective and rigorous analysis to locate the dynamics, positive or negative, otherwise, to quote Shakespeare “the fault would be not in our stars but in ourselves”

Kabiru Saraha observes that a fundamental trigger of state building in Nigeria relates to how efficient and effective the crisis of identity are resolved. Consequently, some segments of the Kogi society tend to first identify with their clan, hamlet, tribe, or ethnic group before their Kogi state citizenship. No state can grow to its optimum level of expectations if its citizens do not have a feeling of state identity. It is the feeling of state identity that gives a state its peculiar character and thus, differentiates it from other state. In other words, the cohesion and coherence of a state are underpinned by the extent and level of its state character defined by the unity of its people.

He says the past years are replete with restiveness among the people of Kogi. Some of these phenomena, unheard of in the past, are beginning to be a fact of our daily life. Yet our political elites in Kogi state rather than learn from history, continue to fan the embers of hatred, animosity and ethnicity for selfish political and financial ends. To them, it must be self first and the state last.

He observes more so, that successful states are those which adequately address the basic socio-economic needs of their people including security and political participation. Kogi state must, therefore, have to devise appropriate means of ensuring intra and inter tribe integration in order to forge ahead. He has made various contributions to the welfare of his people. He has built mosques, schools and churches and provided aids to various groups both in Kogi state and Nigeria in general.

One example shall suffix here. On Kabiru Saraha’s return from abroad via the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja he was to hire a taxi to his destination from the airport. When he approached the taxi park he overheard a cab driver telling the taxi man that he met to hike the price as an opportunity for him to make more profit. But the honest cab driver declined and only asked Kabiru Saraha to pay whatever he deemed fit. When he arrived at his destination, the cab driver was surprised when Saraha gave him $5,000 out of the $15,000 he had. The cab driver in his testimony bought two cabs, helping to uplift the quality of life of his family. That is the type of man that Saraha is. I assure the good people of Kogi state that he shall lead the state with the spirit of philanthropy and empathy.



Musa wrote from Abuja