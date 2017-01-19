Kachikwu’s diplomacy and outlook for the oil industry

Share This





















By Idang Alibi

One of the most significant developments in the world oil and gas market last year was, certainly, the landmark deal that was reached in the 171st meeting of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) held at the organization’s headquarters in Vienna on Wednesday 30th November. The cartel reached a deal that effectively cut production by about 1.2 million barrels per day, or about 4.5 percent of the then existing production, to 32.5 million barrels per day. This agreement followed an earlier meeting of OPEC held in September in Algeria where each member country reached a consensus on the need to cut production.

This deal was considered significant partly because that was the first time since 2008 that OPEC achieved such a feat which was aimed at tackling the key challenge of glut and subsequent low price of crude oil in the international market, a situation which had greatly affected the global economy with most OPEC member countries, including Nigeria, feeling much of the negative impact.

For Nigeria in particular, the breakthrough deal was especially significant because the Nigerian delegation led by the country’s suave Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, had managed to persuade the body to exempt Nigeria, alongside Libya and Iran, from the production cut. This development means in effect that from this year, all things being equal, oil production will rise in the country and Nigeria will be able to earn more revenue from this resource upon which it is much dependent.

One is recalling the happy event of Wednesday November 30 in Vienna, Austria today with a sense of deep pride and accomplishment on the part of Nigeria not only because of the very positive impact the outcome of that meeting is having on the global economy in general and the Nigerian economy in particular, but also because our own man, Ibe Kachikwu, played a role that contributed in no small measure to that singular success achieved by OPEC in 2016.

Those who were in Vienna and watched Kachikwu’s maneuvers paid tribute to his adroitness which enabled him to get OPEC members from the Arab world who are riven by the Sunni-Shia rivalry to even get down to talk when there was a deadlock for their mutual benefit and the overall benefit of the organization.

Then there is the case of the exemption of Nigeria from production cut. While the case of Iran and Libya seems clear cut, making a case for Nigeria was not so clear cut for Nigeria’s woes seem self-inflicted. Her pipelines and other crude oil infrastructure were being vandalized by her citizens. It was only the astuteness of Ibe Kachikwu and the enormous goodwill he enjoys among his colleagues that made it possible to successfully sell Nigeria’s story in order to secure that concession.

Then there was the case of non-OPEC oil producers led by Russia. For those who are familiar with the Russians negotiating techniques, they are said to take one position favourable to their national interest and to repeat it several times without yielding an inch until their opponent is worn out and compelled to yield to their position. But Kachikwu trudged through all this and achieved for Nigeria and OPEC the consensus that has led to the bright outlook for oil in 2017.

Kachikwu also brought to bear his diplomatic skills when again last year he led a team of his Ministry of Petroleum Resources and one his key parastatals, the NNPC, to negotiate and eventually sign an agreement with International Oil Companies operating in Nigeria, a new sustainable funding framework for Joint Venture operations. Following the negotiation, Nigeria secured a discount of 25% with each JV Partner on the pre-2016 Cash Call Arrears resulting in a final settlement in the sum of US$5.1 billion payable from incremental production over a five-year tenor without any interest charges during the repayment.

The immediate effect of the new cash call policy is that it will increase net FGN Revenue per annum by about $2billion. The new framework will also lead to an increase in national production from the current 2.2mbpd to 2.5mbpd by 2019. There will also be a potential reduction in unit technical costs from $27.96/Barrel Oil Equivalent (boe) to $18/boe just as net payment to the Federation Account is expected to double from about $7Billion to over $14Billion by 2020.

In a speech Kachikwu delivered on December 15 last year when his ministry presented its achievements and those of its parastatals to the Nigerian public, he told Nigerians what his commitments for growing the oil and gas industry will be in 2017. He said, among others, that this year, he will try to get the oil and gas policies hatched by his ministry gazetted and get the PIB passed; significantly increase FGN revenues via collection of outstanding royalties and renewals of oil production leases expiring in 2017; resolve Niger Delta militancy issues and stabilise oil production; develop agreement/framework for attachment opportunities with IOCs and partners and conduct oil blocks allocation and marginal fields award.

From my own little reading of the mood of Nigerians right now, I humbly think that the path of honest but unpalatable talk with Nigerians will be the only way out. The President and his able assistant, Ibe Kachikwu should immediately commence series of sessions with critical stakeholders in the oil and gas industry and in the Nigerian polity as a whole—labour unions, oil marketers, the press, etc—and lay bare to them nothing but the stark truth. And that naked truth is that the country cannot afford to subsidise the consumption of petroleum products. This will obviously be a hard sell but it looks to me like the only viable option confronting our nation.

Apart from this no small challenge, the prospect of Nigeria getting out of her recession through the ‘’generosity’’ of oil is very bright. At many public fora, Buhari and Kachikwu have always said that Nigeria needs oil in order to get out of oil. That is what I think will happen if we all keep a cool head over the impending subsidy challenge and rely on the obvious commitment of Buhari and Kachikwu to increase the country’s earnings from oil.

Followers and admirers of Kachukwu’s diplomatic management style are looking forward to how he will use his diplomatic skills to tackle the looming subsidy crisis as oil prices have risen in the international market thereby leading to higher landing charges for imported products in Nigeria.

Alibi is the Director, Press and Public Relations, of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources

