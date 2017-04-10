Kaduna: A state under siege

It is an ancient city; the third most populous state in Africa’s largest country. A stranger cannot miss the verve of Kaduna. Sweeping through Junction Road is the ecstatic air that dances with anticipation for potentials’ birth into reality.

Th e beeps, soot and bangs reverberate through the metropolis leaving no one in doubt that the city of crocodiles is armed with its elongated snout. To the North is Zaria; a small town resplendent with history.

It hosts the Zazzau emirate, the Ahmadu Bello University and is the birth place of the Sheikh Ibrahim ElZakzaky Islamic Movement of Nigeria. Flung on the south side is Southern Kaduna, an area where nature has charmed itself with the ebony soil. It’s a somber but naturally graceful region with the Maitsariga falls sashaying seductively down several miles of adjoining canals.

Th ere is also the pure and invigorating Kagoro hills pitched against the warm wind of Nok, the home of ancient civilization. Th e geographical make-up of the State is ethereal save that Kaduna is today a democratic misadventure. Although Kaduna has been a challenging state to rule, the El-Rufai led administration has failed to allow for equitable community engagement, inter-sectoral partnerships, nor to allow the rule of law take its pride of place.

Th e structure of peace, equity and social justice have been eroded. Th e testimonials of the killings of over 300 Shi’ites and the mass slaughter of residents of Southern Kaduna which has failed to abate speak to government’s abysmal failure in its primary function. INTOLERANCE TO DISSENTING OPINIONS.

Th e State has had a history of crisis dating back to the early 80s, the present administration has therefore inherited swamped up toxic wastes piled high on the mould of history. What is however diff erent now is that Kaduna has become a fearsome state to live in. It is a place with zero-tolerance to dissenting opinions.

In December 2016, Armed thugs raided Senator Shehu Sani’s constituency offi ce. Senator Sani belongs to the ruling All Progressives Congress party yet the Senator accused the Governor as being behind the visit of thugs to his offi ce.

In March, 2017, operatives of the Department of State Services raided the house of Senator Danjuma La’ah, senator representing Southern Kaduna In a statement, La’ah said the operatives numbering about 100 forced their way into his residence around 5am, destroying doors and chairs and arresting two of his nephews who were later released.

Th e senator alleged that the DSS raided his residence because he “called governor Nasir El-Rufai to order over his clearly biased stand against southern Kaduna natives in the ongoing genocide there”. “I therefore wish to put it on notice, that not only are law abiding, harmless natives of southern Kaduna being maimed, killed and their communities destroyed by Fulani herdsmen – some of who Governor Nasir el-Rufai has traced back to some African countries and paid them sums of money, he is also making it a crime for anyone to mention the killings, including the call for lawful self defence in the face of his failure to stop the killings.”

In March 2017, Th e Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Youth Frontier condemned the unlawful re-arrest of Chocolate City boss, Audu Maikori by security agents allegedly acting on the order of Kaduna state governor – Nasir El-rufai. Th e group described the Governor’s action as a “brazen display of arrogance and intimidation” by a sitting governor stressing that political objectives in a democracy cannot be realized through bullying of critics and silencing of opposition voice or using state apparatus to oppress, frustrate and intimidate people.

Adding to that is the leak of a memo the Governor had written to President Muhammadu Buhari pointing out areas of the administration’s failings. Th e Chairman caucus of the state’s APC as well as the Akida faction of the APC have gone on record dissociating themselves from the Governor’s statements and stating clearly that the governor is guilty of most of the issues he pointed out as the President’s low points.

RAPE OF JUDICIAL PROCESS. Th e framers of the Constitution were so clear in the grund norm that an independent judiciary is critical to the success of any nation. In Kaduna today, the guardian of rights is fl agging in its duty of standing on the side of justice. Justice according to El-rufai is an evolving but real concept.

Th e Nigeria Bar Association and Civil Societies of the State who ought to be the vanguard and the source by which the spine of the justice sector is stacked up are at best onlookers. By democratic fi at, people are ‘arrested and prosecuted’ or ‘arrested and jailed’. In the Audu Maikori’s case for instance, Aliyu Usman, the Kaduna State police spokesperson denied responsibility for the arrest of the Governor’s victim.

Th e police took the Pilate approach of washing off their hands. Dr Ishaku Sabo Damina,Th e B’gwam Kurmi is today languishing in prison custody on charges which are bailable and which remain mere accusations until the accused is proven guilty.

Sheikh Ibrahim El- Zakzaky is also in Federal “prospective custody” even when the Court presided by Justice Gabriel Kolawole has ordered his release. Th ere are a number of people who are today facing charges on matters they have no idea about.

Two weeks ago, a magistrate presiding over a case got a call while on the bench he had to excuse himself and when he returned back to continue with proceedings, he muttered words to the eff ect that his hands were tied. Yours sincerely got a physical threat from the governor to the eff ect that I will be arrested and prosecuted, for ‘ the dossier of my works the government is compiling’ including an article I wrote on this column on November 28th, 2016 .

Th e matter is now in court seeking the enforcement and protection of my fundamental rights. So, here is a government that on the one hand has made history for securing three world bank commercial agricultural centers courtesy of the World Bank’s Commercial A g r i c u l t u r e D e v e l o p m e n t Programme but is also a government which has turned the strongest pillar of justice on its head – assuming its victims guilty until proven innocent.

Here is a government which puts on the market 1,990 of government houses purportedly to raise revenue but it is one whose macabre sense of architecture builds towers out of the misery of the poor and lowly.

Kaduna state is a place where more laws are churned out than the people can assimilate them but when criticisms of the style and unpopular policies are made, the governor responds with absolute intolerance and wields the full weight of executive might leaving onlookers in no doubt that government agents are the law and they would do as they deem fi t. It is the centre where the governor pays a select group of people identifi ed as killers and looters of defenseless persons then turns around to argue forcefully that there is the basis for that kind of redress in the Koran and Bible. Let us not talk about the plight of civil servants in the state or the inability of the state government to give the Nigeria Labour Congress its pride of place. Court orders are randomly complied with, so if it is the judgment demanding the state to hold local government elections it is ignored but when a place is needed where mischief is laundered and clothed albeit scantily with the garment of legality, the court becomes the place to go. Th e problem with facism is the penchant for sadism and the claim that acts done are necessary for law and order.

Th is excuse, whether ideological or practical is just a front for the real reason- which is an overweening egotism at the expense of every and anyone else.

Today too many things have strangely gone wrong that the inhabitants of Kaduna state are too bemused and fatigued to know what to address. G.K. Chesterton, in his Th e Everlasting Man said “If there is one fact we really can prove, from the history that we really do know, it is that despotism can be a development, often a late development and very often indeed the end of societies that have been highly democratic. A despotism may almost be defi ned as a tired democracy. As fatigue falls on a community, the citizens are less inclined for that eternal vigilance which has truly been called the price of liberty; and they prefer to arm only one single sentinel to watch the city while they sleep.” It is for this reason that all the stakeholders in the state must wake up from their slumber and face the issues for what they are worth.

Th e art of democratic governance is not a sole venture but a collective enterprise. Actions which blight unity and impose suff ering on the people must be confronted head on. Th e branches of the Nigeria Bar Association must be alive to their responsibility of ensuring Justice is according to Law not whimps. Th ey must ensure that no one is made to suff er unjustly.

Th e Civil Society Organisations also need to reach a concensus on what is evil and address them collectively. Finally, the Governor and the government need to come down from their high horse and do a critical appraisal of governance and the cost to the people. If the ruling party in the state has failed to heal from its fracture and division then political implosion is imminent (if not present already). If the opposition party is objectively disgruntled and dissatisfi ed with state runnings then an explosion may be lurking. If people are suspended from jobs due to comments on social media and dissent then we clearly have a situation of loss of freedom to free speech and digital expression.

Let me reduce all that has been said into simple, clear sentences: Kaduna has become a strange place and this strangeness is due to a government which listens only to itself. People are suff ering. Government is throwing people at will behind bars. Many Civil servants are either not being paid or relieved of their duties without permission.

No matter how plastic or unfeeling a leader choses to be; there is the need to care that the zestful, upbeat Kaduna we once had has become a state of depressed people. Now, that is downright serious!