Kaduna crisis: Mob attacks El-Rufai’s convoy

Governor cautions on reprisal, imposes curfew

End killings in northern states, ACF tells FG

By AbdulRaheem Aodu

Kaduna

The crises in some parts of Kaduna state, assumed a frightening dimension late Tuesday, with some demonstrators attacking the convoy of Governor Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai in Kafanchan, Jema’a Local Government Area of the state, shortly after addressing a crowd of demonstrators.

But the governor who described the attack as a “burden of leadership”, urged people of the state not to embark on any reprisal, even as he directed the imposition of a 24-hour curfew in some local government areas.

The governor and his entourage were pelted with stones, leaving some of the vehicles damaged, when he addressed some demonstrators after convening the State Security Council meeting in the area.

Also, the official residence of the Jema’a Local Government Chairman, Dr. Bege Katuka was also burnt.

Commenting in a statement yesterday by his spokesman, Samuel Aruwan, the governor said he considered the unfortunate events as part of the burden of leadership.

The statement reads: “In the name of God, I am begging you; no one should take the law into his or her hand over what happened in Kafanchan. Although, it is unfortunate, but we must rise above induced prejudice and hatred. We must defeat hate with patience, love and dedication to duty and not eye for an eye.

“It is also a burden of leadership and we will, by the special grace of God, overcome these forces of darkness who are dividing our citizens using religion, ethnicity and politics. I commend the high sense of professionalism exhibited by security personnel.

“I listened to three of the women who led the protesters as they asked me questions. I answered them and even invited them to a larger meeting, but they went on rampage and burnt the residence of the local government chairman.

“The government of Kaduna state and the Security Council sympathize with the Chairman of Jema’a Local Government, Dr. Bege Katuka and his family over the unfortunate incident that led to the burning of their home. Our prayers and support go with them.”

Similarly, the statement said the governor will update people of the state on the steps being taken to improve security in due course.

In a related development, the state government yesterday imposed a 24-hour curfew on

Zangon Kataf, Kaura and Jema’a local government areas of the state to address security challenges in the area.

Also, it endorsed the ban on processions and unlawful assembly across the state.

The decisions, according to the state Security Council, were based on credible intelligence about risks to lives and property in the affected areas.

The governor’s spokesman, who disclosed this in a statement after the council’s emergency

meeting, also said security agencies have also been empowered to arrest and prosecute any individual or group that violates these orders.

The Security Council urged security operatives to ensure best practices in enforcing the directives.

The meeting, which was chaired by the governor, had in attendance the Deputy Governor,

Arc. Barnabas Yusuf Bala, Kaduna state Commissioner of Police, Agyole Abeh,, Director DSS, Mohammed Tijjani Wakili,, Brig. Gen. I. Isa, Commander, 1 Division Garrison, Nigerian Army, Rear Admiral T. T. .Dakwat, Commandant Nigerian Navy School of Armament, Kachia and AVM Bello Garba, Base Commander, Nigerian Air Force, Kaduna.

ACF

Meanwhile, the Arewa Consultative Forum yesterday rose from its National Executive Council, with a call on the federal government to ensure constant security surveillance and intelligence gathering in and around troubled areas of Kaduna, Zamfara and Taraba states.

The Pan Northern socio-cultural organisation, which expressed worries and concern over the spate of killings and attacks under various guises across the north, told journalists after the NEC meeting, that government and security agencies needed to take proactive measures to

stem the tide of loss of lives and destruction of properties.

Speaking on the killings in Kaduna, Taraba, Zamfara and Benue state, ACF National Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Muhammad Ibrahim, who said the NEC discussed security and crucial matters, noted that, “we are very concerned and worried about the recurrent communal clashes between farmers and herdsmen in some Northern states like Zamfara, Taraba, Benue and Kaduna.

“This seemingly intractable security challenge in the North which has continued to hinder our socio-economic development is disturbing and unacceptable. The recent communal clashes in some communities in Gassol Local Government Area of Taraba state and that of Jema’a and Kauru Local Government Areas in Southern part of Kaduna state where innocent lives were killed and property destroyed, is worrisome and condemnable.

“So, in consideration of these and other insecurity situations in the region, ACF in collaboration with Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation, is proposing to host a Northern Security Summit in February next year that will address the numerous issues of cattle rustling, kidnapping, communal clashes etc. The summit is aimed at complimenting the efforts of government to finding lasting solutions to the problems.

“We commend the efforts of the affected state governments in their unwavering commitment to the pursuit of peaceful co-existence through dialogue and peace-building processes among the communities in their states.

“And we urge the security agencies to step up surveillance and intelligence gathering to forestall future occurrences,” he said.

The ACF spokesman expressed the group’s condolences and sympathy to the deceased families that lost their loved ones to the clashes.

…Wants fair hearing for SGF

In another development, the ACF has stressed the need for fair hearing for the Secretary to the Government of Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal.

The Forum said it remains on the side of justice for all and therefore supports the probe of the SGF on the corruption allegations levelled against him, saying such will give him fair hearing.

“It is not in the character of ACF to take sides on allegations of corruption against any government official or private individuals without proper investigation. The rule of natural justice demands that before you pronounce anybody guilty of an allegation, you must give him a fair hearing. The anti-corruption war cannot be applied selectively; all are subject to thorough investigation. Those found culpable are punished in accordance with the law.”

“We support the courage of President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate allegations of corruption against top government officials of his administration.”

This clearly demonstrates his total commitment to do what is right irrespective of who is involved. “It is our hope that the Attorney General of the Federation will avail the officials concerned a fair hearing in the interest of justice.”

