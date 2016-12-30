Kaduna Electric commences tree trimming around installations

Share This





















By AbdulRaheem Aodu

Kaduna

Kaduna Electric has started trimming tree around its electric installations in parts of its franchise states in Kaduna, Sokoto, Zamfara and Kebbi.

According to the Head, Corporate Communication of the Comiany, Malam Abdulazeez Abdullahi, the objective of the exercise is to improve stability in the company’s network, avoid current drop for a more efficient electricity distribution to customers.

He added that with the exercise, tracing of faults on the network and rectifying them will be easier and it will also curb the incidences of trees fouling the network lines.

The Kaduna Electric spokesman said that, “the tree trimming exercise is very important as it helps to reduce significantly the cases of energy losses and ultimately improves on its technical and collection efficiencies.”

Abdullahi therefore solicited the patience of customers who may experience outages in neighbourhoods where the exercise is being carried out.

He also urged customers to “give the contractors conducting the exercise the necessary cooperation in order for them to effectively trim the trees that may be impeding the network lines, the trees may constitute hazards to customers if allowed to obstruct the network.”

