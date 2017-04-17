Kaduna Electric seeks Gov Bagudu’s support on bills payment

By AbdulRaheem Aodu Kaduna

Th e Managing Director of Kaduna Electric, Engineer Garba Haruna, has appealed to Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state, to help mobilize citizens of the state to appreciate the value of electricity and the need to pay their electricity bills as at when due. Speaking when he led the management team of the company on a courtesy visit to the Governor at Government House, Birnin Kebbi, the Kaduna Electric boss appealed that prompt and regular payment of electricity bills makes it easier for the company to plan ahead, improve and update its facilities. Engr. Garba said that “when citizens live up to their responsibilities, it will help distribution companies eff ectively carry out their duties of distributing power to customers and hence strengthen the power value chain.

“Th e Company is being repositioned for eff ective service delivery, permit me to thank the Governor over the enduring partnership and mutually benefi cial relationship that is existing between the Company and the Kebbi state government.” Th e Governor in his remarks applauded the management of Kaduna Electric for its innovative management and untiring eff orts at ensuring steady and qualitative power supply to the state capital and environs.

Th e Kebbi State Governor described “electricity as not only an instrument for social comfort but, an economic necessity and catalyst for human development”.

He charged the Managing Director of Kaduna Electric, Engr. Garba Haruna whom he described as a worthy ambassador of Kebbi state, to look at the power supply challenges in Zuru and Yauri emirates of the state with the view to addressing it. He pledged his administration’s continue support and cooperation to Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company