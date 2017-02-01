Kaduna Electric seeks govt help to get bank credit

Share This





















The Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KEDC) has appealed to the federal government to help guarantee bank loans for DISCOs, and to ease their difficulty in acquiring foreign exchange for their operations.

The company blamed the two problems as amongst the factors responsible for incessant power outage across the country. It also blamed pipeline vandalism.

Abdulazeez Abdullahi, head of Corporate Affairs of Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company, told journalists on Monday in Kaduna that the low electricity generation was partly occasioned by gas supply shortages as a result of pipeline vandalism.

“There is no forex. Part of the delay in the takeoff of the meter manufacturing factory is indeed this issue of lack of access to forex,” he said.

“Securing loan from banks is not easy considering that any bank that looks at our books is reluctant to give us the loans.

“If the Federal Government as promised, steps in and addresses the liquidity issue in the electricity sector, it will mean that our banks will have assurance that they can give loans and be paid for, at the stipulated time,” he said.

The Senate Committee on Power, Steel Development and Metallurgy recently expressed disappointment that electricity Distribution Companies which took over from the Power Holding Company are performing worse than their predecessors.

The Committee chairman, Eyinnaya Abaribe, who led members of the committee on an oversight function to electricity companies in Kaduna last December, said that the performance of the DISCOS was worse than that of the defunct state-owned National Electric Power Authority which preceded PHCN in terms of revenue collection.

Mr. Abdullahi said the DISCOs were having liquidity problem.

He lamented that in January alone the Kaduna DISCO, which is in charge of Kaduna, Zamfara, Sokoto and Kebbi States, had three system collapse.

“So, automatically our revenue for January, 2017 and even that of December, 2016 is not anything to write home about,” he said.

“Monthly invoice is between N3billion to N3.5billion. But roughly we make like N1.5 or there about. So, there is a significant gap.”

He said the Kaduna DISCO has engaged a company called Revolt, to improve revenue collection through modern technology.

Like this: Like Loading...